Russell Finsterwald scores huge career win at BWR California

Russell Finsterwald put on a master class in racing on Sunday, securing his first Belgian Waffle Ride win in California.

Dutch rider Jasper Ockeloen and last year’s BWR champ Alexey Vermeulen finished second and third. Australian gravel national champ Brenden Johnston was third, and MTB Olympian Howard Grotts rounded out the top five.

Full report and results to follow.