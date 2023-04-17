Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Gravel
Gravel

Russell Finsterwald scores huge career win at BWR California

Dutch rider Jasper Ockeloen and last year's BWR champ Alexey Vermeulen finished second and third.

Russell Finsterwald put on a master class in racing on Sunday, securing his first Belgian Waffle Ride win in California.

Dutch rider Jasper Ockeloen and last year’s BWR champ Alexey Vermeulen finished second and third. Australian gravel national champ Brenden Johnston was third, and MTB Olympian Howard Grotts rounded out the top five.

Full report and results to follow. 

 

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

