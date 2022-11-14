Become a Member

VeloNews News Gravel
Gravel

Rooted Vermont gravel race on ‘temporary pause’ for 2023

The gravel event founded by Ted and Laura King saw three successful editions

Rooted Vermont, the gravel race founded by Laura and Ted King, is on pause for 2023.

The Kings, along with co-director Kristin Motley, announced in an email and via social media that the gravel race will not return next year. Rooted debuted in Vermont in 2019 and celebrated its third edition in 2022.

Read also: At Rooted, mullet protocol is more than marketing

The organizers cited “changes taking place in gravel that present risks each race organization must consider and weigh,” as cause for the hiatus.

“As a united team, we’ve made the decision that we know is best for our young families and our community,” they continued.

“Our hearts have overflowed creating and hosting this concept, both on event weekend and all throughout the year. Rooted was born from an immeasurable volume of energy and genuine care, as well as with the tremendous support from our industry leading sponsors. The overall positivity, especially in the wake of a superlative 2022 event, leaves us uplifted. We feel there is something valuable in bidding farewell from the high of a successful edition.”

