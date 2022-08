Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lauren De Crescenzo won SBT GRVL for the second year in a row on Sunday, completing the 142-mile course in 7:06:21.

Whitney Allison and Ruth Winder round out the podium.

Full report to follow. . .

Live results here