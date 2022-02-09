Reggie Miller joins Moots Ranch Rally June 11

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

NBA Hall of Famer and big cyclist Reggie Miller will be riding the seventh annual Moots Ranch Rally gravel event June 11, and he’s encouraging others to register as a portion of proceeds are going to cycling clubs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Moots is a titanium frame builder in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The brand recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The first Moots Ranch Rally in 2014 was billed as a ‘dirt road ride’ — as that’s that such riding was called before gravel was such a hot moniker. Now the roads are the same, and the bikes and the roads are called gravel.

However you call it, the Ranch Rally isn’t a race but is a relaxed ride on two courses, with many of the gravel roads being those used by SBT GRVL. There are timed segments on course, though.

After the ride, Moots is hosting factory tours and raffling a new frame.

As part of Miller’s goal to increase diversity in cycling, a portion of proceeds will go to cycling clubs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“I’m excited to be in Steamboat riding bikes and raising funds to open cycling clubs at HBCUs,” Miller said. “The Ranch Rally is going to be a fun event and I look forward to exploring Routt County while supporting greater diversity and inclusion in the sport.”

The Ranch Rally isn’t just overlapping with SBT GRVL on courses — Moots is also guaranteeing entry into the Ranch Rally for anyone signed up for SBT TRVL, the guided gravel vacation package that SBT GRVL launched for this year.

The Ranch Rally costs $200.