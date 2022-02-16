Red Bull Rio Grande Gravel is back on the calendar for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Red Bull is charging ahead with gravel this year.

The energy drink giant has announced that the Rio Grande Gravel race is back on the calendar for May 7, 2022. Originally scheduled for last November, the event was canceled due to “operational issues.”

Changes have been made from the original route, which would have taken in about 100 miles and 10,000 feet of climbing. The new edition of the race will offer 25, 50, and 75-mile options. The 50 and 75-mile routes consist of laps of the 25-mile course.

For those who race the 75-mile course, there is a $10,000 cash prize purse which will be split equally among all podium finishers.

Red Bull athlete and 2019 Unbound Gravel Champion Colin Strickland was instrumental in bringing Rio Grande Gravel to fruition and is already preparing for the May event.

“I am focusing on steady, long endurance pace rides that cater to the rugged, unrelenting, west Texas terrain,” he said. “I just love the peacefulness of the landscape and the emptiness of the sky that makes you feel small – riding out there has its own unique feel.”

Rio Grande Gravel will take place at Cibolo Creek Ranch near Marfa, TX in the Chihuahuan Desert. The Ranch spans over 30,000 acres and features rolling hills, the Chinati Mountains, and diverse west Texas wildlife.

Participant check-in will take place on Friday, May 6 with the race to follow on Saturday, May 7. Registration for the race will be capped at 500 riders. Camping passes will be available onsite for registered contestants. Post-race festivities will include live music and local food and drinks.