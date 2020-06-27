Rebecca’s Private Idaho takes on new format for 2020

Rebecca’s Private Idaho will become “Rebecca’s Private Idaho Challenge” for 2020.

With continuing fears over health and safety of mass-participation rides due to the coronavirus crisis, founder Rebecca Rusch has reinvented the format of her leading gravel event, which has been running since 2013.

The eight-week “RPI Challenge” includes training and nutrition programs, recovery and motivational tips, and a “grand final ride.” The reimagining is designed to preserve the original event’s goals of “connecting people and celebrating place.”

“Instead of the world coming to my own private Idaho this Labor Day weekend, which feels irresponsible and unsafe, you’re all invited to join me on a collective eight-week adventure, from wherever you are, culminating on that weekend with a grand finale ride,” said Rusch in an event release. “I promise this will inspire you, challenge you, and allow you to use your bicycle for good–everything that the RPI you’ve always known has been designed to do.

“For eight weeks leading up to Labor Day weekend, every registered rider will gain intimate access to my network of performance experts. I will immerse you in my world of training, preparation, and education. You’ll be pushed beyond existing boundaries while being supported to crush your own personal Private Idaho weekend. And when race day arrives, you’ll have a global community of riders to be the wind at your back.”

Full details of the RPI Challenge will be revealed July 1 via the event’s website, with the challenge set to start July 13. The event release Friday confirmed there will be four membership levels and four different ride challenges to suit all preferences.

The concept will operate as part of Rush’s Be Good Foundation, and funds raised will be used to support programs on a local, national and global level that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cycling industry.

Those that have already signed up for Rebecca’s Private Idaho will be able to join the RPI Challenge, defer entry to 2021, donate the monies to The Be Good Foundation, or be refunded.