Gravel

Podcast: SBT GRVL’s Amy Charity on independence, the UCI, and the sweet spot of gravel racing

SBT GRVL sells out 3,000 spots in minutes. The race's co-founder talks about what sets her race apart, her philosophy on gravel, and her perspective on what other race promoters are doing well.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Amy Charity is the driving force behind SBT GRVL, one of VeloNews‘ five Monuments of Gravel that exploded onto the scene in 2019, and now sells out its 3,000 spots within minutes.

SBT GRVL was invited to join the UCI’s new Gravel World Series, but Charity declined.

On this episode of the VeloNews Podcast, Charity and host Ben Delaney discuss a variety of things, including the intersection of pro racing and recreational gravel riding, why she is happy to have SBT GRVL as an independent entity, the community of gravel race promoters, and that time she and Life Time vice president Kimo Seymour worked together when racing at Unbound Gravel 200.

