Podcast: Exclusive interview with Ashton Lambie

U.S. track cycling phenom Ashton Lambie has traded in the velodrome for dirt.

Lambie, 31, is embarking on his first full campaign in gravel and mountain bike racing in 2022, and he’s racing the Life Time Grand Prix events and other off-road races. Lambie shares his opinions with Ben Delaney on what it’s like to return to 100-mile gravel events after spending years spinning circles around a velodrome.

How does the four-minute effort of the individual pursuit compare to a daylong race? What are the biggest tech differences between an aero bike and a gravel rig?

Lambie takes us inside his experiences in this wide-ranging interview.

