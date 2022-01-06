Pinarello US announces new Scuderia roster for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

After a successful first year, the Scuderia Pinarello is back for 2022, featuring familiar faces and new ones.

In 2021, the program launched a roster of eight athletes, ranging from gravel stalwarts Amity Rockwell and Jess Cerra to BMX legend Jamie Bestwick and pro big wave surfer Kai Lenny. In 2022, Cerra and Bestwick return to the squad, as do Olympian Mari Holden and community activator Anthony Carter.

New additions for 2022 include gravel racers Brennan Wertz and Bradyn Lange, ultra mountain runner Hillary Allen, and big mountain skier John Collinson.

The Scuderia — Pinarello’s gravel ambassador program — will be organized under a three-tier structure in 2022. Athletes will be supported by the Italian bike brand depending on their category: competitive, community leader, and adventure.

The competitive tier will support emerging talent in gravel racing. Wertz, a former national team rower who finished in the top-3 in the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride overall standings, and Lange, who qualified for the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix, will receive support for their racing ambitions.

Returning Scuderia members Jess Cerra, Mari Holden, and Anthony Carter will make up the community leader tier. During their involvement with the Scuderia in 2021, these athletes focused on leadership and mentorship in the sport and will continue with projects that support underrepresented communities in cycling. Each athlete will focus on a series of clinics throughout the year with their own unique focus.

Finally, the adventure tier features world-famous athletes that use cycling as a tool to enhance their primary sport. 14-time X Games gold medalist and BMX legend Jamie Bestwick and ultra mountain runner Hillary Allen, both of whom dabbled in gravel racing last year, join this tier, as does legendary big mountain skier John Collinson.

Kim Rogers, Pinarello’s US Marketing Director and the founder of the Scuderia program, said that she looks forward to seeing what this year’s squad of athletes is capable of.

“The Scuderia is designed to foster excellence, while at the same time, open doors to underrepresented communities in cycling by giving athletes the support they need to reach their full potential in whichever discipline or initiative they are dedicating themselves to,” she said. “We believe that if you put someone on a Pinarello, it’s limitless as to what they can achieve. We aim to empower each member to motivate and inspire each other as well as their respective communities to tap into the power of bikes.”