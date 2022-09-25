Peter Stetina, Whitney Allison repeat with victories at Belgian Waffle Ride Utah

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Peter Stetina and Whitney Allison pressed rewind this weekend to both win the Belgian Waffle Ride Utah for the second year in a row.

Stetina topped Griffin Easter and Brennan Wertz in the men’s race.

“Very happy to defend my title at BWR Utah in one of the toughest and rowdiest gravel courses there is,” Stetina wrote.

“Sand traps, singletrack, motocross courses, climbs, and cramps took their toll. Coming into the final Griffin Easter and I just couldn’t shake each other. Griff’s a friend and someone I have the utmost respect for, so as we settled into an inevitable sprint event we both knew we’d be happy with the outcome and stoked for our fellow Canyon Bikes homie.

“The sprint is anything but straightforward with the real race being to the grass lip and sweeping right corner 100m before the line. I got there a smidge before Griff ensuring he’d have to go the long way around me on the outside. I’ve never won a race in this fashion so this novel experience was a true pleasure.”

Coloradan rider Allison beat back Cecily Decker and Hannah Shell in the women’s race with her winning time of 6:57.

