Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Gravel
Gravel

Peter Stetina, Whitney Allison repeat with victories at Belgian Waffle Ride Utah

Stetina and Allison do it again after also winning in Utah event in 2021.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Peter Stetina and Whitney Allison pressed rewind this weekend to both win the Belgian Waffle Ride Utah for the second year in a row.

Stetina topped Griffin Easter and Brennan Wertz in the men’s race.

“Very happy to defend my title at BWR Utah in one of the toughest and rowdiest gravel courses there is,” Stetina wrote.

“Sand traps, singletrack, motocross courses, climbs, and cramps took their toll. Coming into the final Griffin Easter and I just couldn’t shake each other. Griff’s a friend and someone I have the utmost respect for, so as we settled into an inevitable sprint event we both knew we’d be happy with the outcome and stoked for our fellow Canyon Bikes homie.

“The sprint is anything but straightforward with the real race being to the grass lip and sweeping right corner 100m before the line. I got there a smidge before Griff ensuring he’d have to go the long way around me on the outside. I’ve never won a race in this fashion so this novel experience was a true pleasure.”

Coloradan rider Allison beat back Cecily Decker and Hannah Shell in the women’s race with her winning time of 6:57.

This report is being updated – check back soon!

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo