Peter Sagan will race Unbound Gravel 2022

Three-time world road race champion is participating in his first gravel event.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) will participate in Unbound Gravel 2022, marking his first entry into a gravel race.

Alongside his teammate Daniel Oss, Sagan will ride the 100-mile version of the route, rather than the flagship 200-mile event, that traverses the Flint Hills of Kansas and contains 5,720m of elevation.

“We are riding to Unbound, see you all there!” Sagan said in a video posted in Instagram from his high-altitude training camp in Utah.

His announcement referenced his sponsors Specialized – a bike manufacturer for whom Sagan has promoted the gravel-specific bike Diverge.

Following a successful junior career in mountain-biking and cyclocross, Sagan has predominantly focused on road-racing, although he rode the mountain-bike race at the Rio Olympic games in 2016, and his own Gran Fondo event in Truckee, California features gravel roads.

At Unbound Gravel, Sagan will line up in a field of more than 4,000 participants across five distances.

The Slovakian has endured a difficult illness-disrupted start to 2022 with only 13 race days. He took part in the Spring Classics, registered a fifth place at Milan-San Remo but has withdrawn from multiple races since.

After racing Unbound, Sagan will travel to the Tour de Suisse and then the Tour de France.

