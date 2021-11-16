Outside Interactive and Belgian Waffle Ride debut ‘This is Not a Gravel Race’ documentary

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Outside Interactive, Inc. has teamed up with Monuments of Cycling to debut “This is Not a Gravel Race,” a documentary about the Belgian Waffle Ride, the largest gravel race in the United States.

“This is Not a Gravel Race” premiers Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EST and will be streamed on Outside TV, here on VeloNews and on the Peloton magazine website. Outside TV is also available on YouTube TV, Amazon Channels, Comcast XFINITY, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, the Roku Channel, and VIZIO.

“The Belgian Waffle Ride is one of the most mentally and physically challenging cycling events out there, and the documentary is nothing short of honest and inspiring,” said Outside CEO Robin Thurston. “We’re placing our audience — many of whom are cyclists themselves — right into the thick of the race. While you might not kick up any gravel, you’ll be sweating alongside riders on every twist and turn of the course.”

For the 10th anniversary of the BWR in California, more than 4,000 riders covered 135 miles of road, rocks, sand, single-track, and, of course, gravel in 112-degree heat.

Winners Pete Stetina and Katerina Nash are featured in the documentary, as well as several other riders with diverse backgrounds.

Registration now open for 2022 Belgian Waffle Ride and Quadrupel Crown of Gravel

Registration opens Tuesday for the 2022 Belgian Waffle Ride and the Quadrupel Crown of Gravel series.

Click here for 2022 Belgian Waffle Ride registration information.

BWR and Outside have created an exclusive partnership providing BWR access to Outside’s BikeReg platform for event registration and FinisherPix for event photos.

All registrants for the 2022 BWR will also receive one year free of the Outside Cycling Bundle (a $49.99 annual value) that includes access to VeloNews membership content, plus six issues of Peloton magazine in print and digital form.