Old Man Winter Rally to donate portion of registration fees to Marshall Fire charities

On December 30, a raging grassfire ripped through southeast Boulder County, Colorado, devastating the communities of Superior and Louisville and leaving thousands of residents homeless.

In the fire’s wake, community organizations have sprung into action, raising millions of dollars and amassing resources for the victims.

Adventure Fit Events, the producers of the Old Man Winter Rally, Boulder’s own winter gravel adventure race, are joining the efforts.

For one week beginning on Wednesday, January 5th, the Old Man Winter Rally will donate $20 from every registration fee to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund by the Community Foundation Boulder County. Entry fees for the February 6th event vary depending on the distance and discipline: the 100k bike race is currently $105 and the 50k costs $85; the 10k run is $55, and the 10k run/50k ride combo is $115.

Adventure Fit Events will also be donating $20 for every hour volunteered at the Old Man Winter Rally.

“We are absolutely heartbroken at the sheer devastation the Marshall Fire has brought upon our communities,” said Josh Kravetz, founder of Adventure Fit Events. “We’ve all faced challenges over the last few years that we never anticipated with COVID. To have this level of tragedy hit the communities we know, love, and live in is a big blow below the belt. We want to give how we can while encouraging folks to connect and share as they can, too.”

In addition to the entry fee and volunteer hour donations, Adventure Fit Events has set up a community Facebook group for athletes to post needs and wants that nearby community members can fulfill when the time is right — a virtual version of connection and support.

Participating in any of the event’s free training events is another way to support affected athletes.

“Our training series has always been about community, reconnection, and fitness,” Kravetz said. “This year, we’ll continue that trend, but with an increased level of empathy and support. We want to offer our community a chance to get together, decompress, take a break and move your body with a supportive group. Come as you are – even if it’s just for a few minutes at the beginning of the ride or run. If you need gear to participate, we’ll do our best to find it.”