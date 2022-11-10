Nordic Gravel Series releases 2023 calendar

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Nordic Gravel Series is returning for its fifth season in 2023 with six events spread across the gravel roads of Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

The series returns with its original ethos — “we call them social and all-inclusive events,” says founder Maarten Patteeuw — as well as a few new twists.

Next year, in addition to its non-competitive events (which always have three distances on offer), the series will offer two “full-blown races,” Patteeuw says.

The competitive add-ons are a result of community demand.

“As we’ve been riding with the community and tens of thousands of riders throughout Finland, we’re also listening to their thoughts and needs,” Patteeuw says. “In that way, we want to safeguard the social aspect of the events and will continue to do that. But the race aspect, that can be combined in a good way, in a positive way. I think we’ll see 20-30 percent racing and the rest enjoying a good day out. I’m not afraid that will change too much of the atmosphere of the events.”

The atmosphere of the Nordic Gravel Series has always anchored around a “weekend concept,” with a warm-up ride on Friday, the main event Saturday, and a post-ride event Sunday.

All Nordic Gravel Series events are self-guided, with GPS routes made available two weeks prior to each event. The shortest distances will be marked. At each event, there will be three to four timed segments with both day and series winners in open men’s and women’s categories.

The Nordic Gravel Series events in Uppsala, Sweden and Jyväskylä, Finland will host the competitive gravel races alongside the social events; these timed races will be over distances of 160-180k.

The Nordic Gravel Series kicks off May 12 with an event in Oslo, Norway. The June event is on Kimito Island in Finland, one week before Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas’ inaugural FNLD GRVL. Patteeuw says his event was scheduled with Bottas’ in mind so that visitors to Finland might be able to participate in both.

Registration opens Friday, November 11 for the Jyväskylä event and Sunday, November 13 for Lahti.

More information can be found here.

Nordic Gravel Series calendar 2023