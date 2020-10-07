Niner RLT e9 RDO e-gravel is electric do it all

Sometimes bike design feels like a Portlandia skit — Just put a battery on it! But Niner seems to have put a bit more thought into the RLT e9 RDO than simply slapping a motor in it and calling it a day. This one’s made to go just about anywhere.

Technically, Niner has designed the RLT e9 RDO to perform as an e-gravel bike, with a Bosch Performance Speed pedal-assist motor that delivers 75Nm of torque, powered by a 500wh battery. This power unit has been affixed to a one-piece alloy motor mount which Niner claims will enhance longevity and durability. And the boost? Niner says this Bosch motor can add up to 340 percent power assist. You’ll be able to monitor the motor and battery status on the Bosch Purion display head unit, so you can adjust the controls to suit your riding needs.

Niner chose this Bosch motor for its flat torque curve that accommodates pedaling cadences of 30 – 110rpm, and still deliver a predictable and fun assist that’s supposed to be 20x faster to engage than other brands’ motors. This also means that when it’s not engaged, it saves on battery life.

Niner RLT e9 RDO is powered by you and a Bosch motor. Photo: Courtesy Niner

With all that powering this on gravel roads, it certainly seems like the RLT e9 RDO will appeal to riders who want to dabble in gravel but may not be able to push through the long, hard miles. That said, the RLT e9 can pull more versatile duties thanks to some smart details. Niner includes integrated, 40lb-capacity cargo racks — and frame mounting points to add additional gear, or Niner’s own frame packs. The geometry accommodates a 40mm-travel fork that’s the same spec as a FOX AX suspension fork. How rowdy or tame do you want this to be? Your choice, really.

And a boost hub and crankset spacing — and 176mm Q-Factor — to accommodate the Bosch motor allows interchangeability with some mountain bike drivetrain parts.

The custom flat-mount adapters which allow easy interchangeability between brake components and flat bar control levers, should you want to swap out the stock drop bars. Yes, that means you can set this up as a commuter — or go in the completely opposite direction and do some light trail riding on this bad boy. (Emphasis on light, of course. It’s not a mountain bike, after all.)

The Niner RLT e9 RDO Photo: Courtesy Niner.

The Niner RLT e9 RDO features a post-mount disc brake setup that accommodates a 180mm rotor; hub spacing is 148 x 12 on the rear, and 110 x 15 on the front.

While Niner is well-known for bikes with 29-inch wheels, the RLT e9 RDO wheels accommodate 700x50c or 650x50c tires.

Niner RLT e9 RDO is can do narrow or wide tires, for gravel or road. Photo: Courtesy Niner

The RLT e9 RDO features Shimano GRX flat-mount brake calipers with custom Niner adapters for post-mount frame compatibility.

Niner RLT e9 RDO Geometry is spec’d for a wide range of sizes.