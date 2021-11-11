New Orbea Terra gravel bike is longer, lower, and has internal storage and routing
Seven models available in the US this fall, from $3,199 to $5,299.
Orbea just announced an overhaul of its Terra gravel bike first launched in 2017. The new Terra features many current gravel trends, such as a long top tube, a short stem, a slack head angle, a low bottom bracket, and internal frame storage.
There are seven U.S. models ranging from $3,199 to $5,299, which the Spanish brand says will be available this fall.
The frame has internal routing and can accommodate up to 45mm tires on a 700c wheel, or 50mm tires on a 650b wheel.
Orbea prides itself on offering a wealth of choices, from single chainring or double chainrings, electronic or mechanical drivetrain, Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo groups, Vittoria or Pirelli tires, and three options of handlebars. Plus, there are multiple color options, including custom.
Terra changes by the numbers
Orbea made a number of changes to the geometry, with the goal of comfort and stability when racing or even when bikepacking.
Much of the comfort — after the tires, of course — comes courtesy of a long 27.2mm seatpost.
There are six sizes available, for riders from 5’1″ to 6’10”.
The chainstays were shortened to 420mm, and an asymmetric design allows for use of a double ring while still squeezing in 45mm tires.
The bottom bracket dropped to 78mm, similar to the new Giant Revolt. Many gravel (and road) bikes are in the 70mm-drop range. Old school cyclocross bikes would have a shallower drop, in the 60mm range.
In a trend we are seeing across many brands, the new Terra has a longer reach, combined with a shorter stem, and slacker head angle. A large frame, for instance, which is billed for riders 5’11” to 6’1″, has a 57mm top tube, a 90mm stem, and a 71-degree head tube.
The bike also has an internal cubby accessed via a latch on the down tube that Orbea calls a Lockr. Similar to the storage options on the Trek Checkpoint or the Specialized Diverge, you can stick your flat-fixing supplies in there.
There is a third bottle mount plus rubber armor under the down tube, and the bike comes with fender mounts.
Lastly, Orbea has a few bar options. The OC Gravel handlebars have a 12-degree flare and come in compact and double-height versions. Orbea also offers the Easton EC90 bar, with a 16-degree flare.
Terra models, prices, and geometry
All the following carbon bikes come in size sizes and three colors (blue carbon/orange gloss, green carbon matte, silver/ice green gloss), with a custom paint option available as well. The bar, wheels, saddle, and tires listed are stock, but Orbea offers other options as well.
Terra M21e Team 1x — $5,299
- Group: SRAM Force XPLR eTap AXS, 10-44t cassette
- Wheels: Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 DB
- Tires: Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H, 40mm
- Handlebar: Easton EC90 AX Carbon, 16-degree flare
- Saddle: Prologo Akero AGX STN
Terra M22 Team 1x — $5,199
- Group: Campagnolo Ekar, 10-44t cassette
- Wheels: Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 DB
- Tires: Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H, 40mm
- Handlebar: Easton EC90 AX Carbon, 16-degree flare
- Saddle: Prologo Akero AGX STN
Terra M20i Team — $4,999
- Group: Shimano GRX Di2, 48/31 and 11-34t cassette
- Wheels: Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 DB
- Tires: Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H, 40mm
- Handlebar: OC1 All Road, 12-degree flare
- Saddle: Prologo Akero AGX STN
Terra M31e Team 1x — $4,199
- Group: SRAM Rival XPLR eTap AXS, 10-44t cassette
- Wheels: Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 DB
- Tires: Vittoria Terreno Dry CX-GravelG2.0, 38mm
- Handlebar: OC1 All Road, 12-degree flare
- Saddle: Prologo Akero AGX STN
Terra M20 Team — $3,699
- Group: Shimano GRX 810, 48/31 and 11-34t cassette
- Wheels: Orbea Ready GR
- Tires: Vittoria Terreno Dry CX-Gravel G2.0, 38mm
- Handlebar: OC1 All Road, 12-degree flare
- Saddle: Prologo Akero AGX STN
Terra M30 Team — $3,299
- Group: Shimano GRX 600/FSA Gossamer Pro, 46/30 and 11-34t cassette
- Wheels: Orbea Ready GR
- Tires: Vittoria Terreno Dry CX-Gravel G2.0, 38mm
- Handlebar: OC1 All Road, 12-degree flare
- Saddle: Prologo Akero AGX STN
Terra M30 Team 1x — $3,199
- Group: Shimano GRX 600, 11-40t cassette
- Wheels: Orbea Ready GR
- Tires: Vittoria Terreno Dry CX-Gravel G2.0, 38mm
- Handlebar: OC1 All Road, 12-degree flare
- Saddle: Prologo Akero AGX STN