New Cannondale gravel and cyclocross bikes, the SuperSix EVO SE and CX

The Cannondale gravel bike that Ted King has been racing since at least June finally has a name — the SuperSix EVO SE. Cannondale officially launched that $5,000 SRAM Rival bike along with the $4,000 SuperSix EVO CX cyclocross bike with SRAM Force 1. The two bikes share a new carbon frameset, but differ in build.

SuperSix EVO SE

Cannondale’s Topstone gravel bike has been serving duty for a couple of years now — U.S. national road champion Lauren Stephens just won the 75-mile race Gravel Worlds on her well-worn Topstone. That bike has a pivot on the down tube for a bit of rear-triangle movement.

This new bike pulls from Cannondale’s cyclocross and road-race platforms for a race-focused bike, and Cannondale is slotting the Topstone into the ‘fun and adventure’ gravel box.

Dropped seatstays? Yup, the SuperSIX EVO has ’em.

Cannondale claims the SuperSix EVO SE is “nearly as fast” as the SuperSix EVO road bike in terms of the frame’s aerodynamics.

The $5,000 bike will come with SRAM’s 12-speed Rival eTap AXS groupset and a HollowGram KNOT seatpost, a DT Swiss CR-1600 wheelset, Vittoria Terreno Dry 40mm tires, and a Fizik Aliante R5 saddle.

The bike is rated for 45mm tires, and a complete bike weight has not been announced.

The geometry for the SuperSix EVO SE and EVO CX is the same.

According to Cannondale, the bike will come in five sizes: 46, 51, 54, 56, and 58cm. (It is unclear why a 61cm size is shown in the geo chart, above.)

SuperSix EVO CX

The new Cannondale cyclocross bike gets the same new SuperSix EVO frame, dressed in SRAM’s 11-speed mechanical shifting Force 1 groupset, a DT Swisss R470 wheelset, and a Cannondale crank with a 40t ring.

Retail on the new ‘purple haze’ bike is $4,000.