Mo Wilson blasts the field to win Belgian Waffle Ride by 25 minutes over second place

SAN MARCOS, California (VN) – Moriah Wilson (Specialized) took the start at Belgian Waffle Ride California as the clear favorite, and her solo win by 25 minutes will make her again a strong favorite the next time she lines up for an American off-road race.

Unlike the prior two editions of Belgian Waffle Ride where genders raced separately, everyone took the same 7:30 a.m. start in San Marcos, California for the 137-mile race that featured 23 gravel sectors.

Wilson and Flavia Oliveira (Excel Sports) rode together as the two leading women for much of the event, but Wilson distanced Oliveira on a dirt descent and never looked back.

Oliveira finished second and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) outsprinted Sarah Max to take third.

For Wilson, the BWR title is but the latest in a quickly growing list of 2022 wins that also includes the Life Time Grand Prix opener at Sea Otter, multiple Grasshopper Adventure Series races, the Rock Cobbler, and the Shasta Gravel Hugger.

Check back soon for a complete report. You can see results here; currently only 13 women have finished.