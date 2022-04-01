Mazda signs on as presenting sponsor of the Life Time Grand Prix series

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

On Thursday, Life Time — owner of races like Unbound Gravel and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race — announced that the automotive brand Mazda has signed on as title sponsor of the Life Time Grand Prix. The Grand Prix is a six-race series that includes a mix of iconic gravel and XC MTB events.

Read also: Life Time announces 60 riders for inaugural Grand Prix race series

“We are excited to introduce Mazda to our off-road cycling community as their efforts to open doors for consumers to experience the outdoors is an ethos we share,” said Kimo Seymour, president of media and events at Life Time. “The Life Time Grand Prix appeals to athletes because it comprises a mix of terrain—from the gnarly gravel of the Flint Hills of Kansas to the peaks of the Colorado Rockies—making it the perfect outlet for Mazda to demonstrate its on and off-road driving performance capabilities. As two companies that provide outlets for people to live these passions, our brand purposes are well aligned.”

The Grand Prix series will see 60 athletes compete for a $250,000 prize purse across the 2022 season. The series kicks off on April 9 at the Sea Otter Classic.

In addition to its presenting sponsorship of the Life Time Grand Prix, Mazda will also serve as the presenting sponsor of Life Time Big Sugar Gravel and an official-level sponsor of the Life Time Sea Otter Classic, Unbound Gravel, Crusher in the Tushar, Leadville Trail 100 MTB, and Chequamegon MTB.

Mazda is the first automotive brand to sponsor any of Life Time’s off-road cycling events. The partnership coincides with the launch of the first-ever Mazda CX-50, an all-new all wheel drive crossover model. The vehicle will debut at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic April 7-10.

Read also: FloBikes to broadcast Life Time Grand Prix series

“We believe that time spent outdoors fuels our curiosities and inspires our lifeblood, allowing us all to be ‘More Human in Nature’ and Life Time’s off-road cycle events are an outlet for that passion,” said Brad Audet, Mazda North American chief marketing officer. “As more consumers engage in outdoor activities such as mountain and gravel biking, we want to be there with them, sharing the benefits of time spent immersed in nature without compromising on the premium design and outstanding driving performance Mazda is known for.”

The full Grand Prix schedule is as follows: