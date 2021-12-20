Lost and Found Gravel returns to 2022 calendar

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

After a two-year hiatus in which its future was unknown, the Lost and Found Gravel Festival will return in 2022.

Lost and Found Gravel will again be produced by Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS). SBTS is a Quincy, California-based non-profit focused on building what the organization calls “dirtmagic” — multiple-use motorized and non-motorized trails for public use in the Lost Sierra region of the Northern Sierra Nevada range. For the 2022 event, SBTS will collaborate with the long-time cycling production team, Breakaway Promotions.

Sarah Sturm, Katerina Nash, and Serena Gordon on the podium at the 2019 Lost and Found Gravel Grinder.

Lost and Found returns to the gravel calendar on June 4th, 2022, with three routes: The ‘Longest’ is approximately 100 miles with 9,000 feet of elevation gain on 80 percent dirt terrain. ‘Long’ (~40mi, 4,000 feet elevation gain), and ‘Longer’ (~60mi, 5,000 feet of elevation gain) routes will also be available.

The race is held in Portola, California, a small town that has benefitted economically from the past six editions of the event. In 2020, Lost and Found was canceled due to the pandemic with no future date was announced. Then, in the summer and fall of 2021, the Dixie Fire — the largest single wildfire in California state history — burned much of the Lost Sierra and created dangerous air quality for months. Portola was one of many small mountain communities that suffered direct damage from the fire or missed out on their tourism seasons due to evacuation orders and unlivable air quality.

According to the race organizers, the city of Portola was eager to welcome the Lost and Found back in 2022.

“This event is an opportunity for folks to raise money and awareness, and to contribute financially and substantially to the success of Connected Communities and our community recovery efforts,” said SBTS Executive Director Greg Williams. “We look forward to once again safely bringing our people together in what is still one of the most beautiful and empty places on earth.”

The 2022 race will serve as a fundraiser for SBTS’ Connected Communities Project , an effort to connect 15 mountain towns for economic prosperity through outdoor recreation. The end goal of the Project is to build the proposed Lost Sierra Route, a 600+ mile route open to cyclists, hikers, equestrians, and motorized users. The route will pay homage to the biodiversity of the region, as well as the history of the Gold Rush-era mail delivery route.

Registration for the 2022 Lost and Found opens in March.