VeloNews News Gravel
Gravel

Life Time Grand Prix announces 2023 athletes

Returning champs Haley Smith and Keegan Swenson join a roster of newcomers and 2022 series veterans.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Drum roll, please.

Life Time has announced the 70 athletes who have been selected to compete in the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix series presented by Mazda.

It’s a mix of new and familiar faces for the second edition of the series, with 10 additional riders and one additional race upping the ante for the $250,000 prize purse.

Life Time unveils details of 2023 Grand Prix series

Reigning champions Haley Smith and Keegan Swenson will both be back in 2023, as will six more of the top-10 women from 2022. Every rider in last year’s men’s top-10 is returning in 2023.

According to Life Time, over 200 athletes applied for a spot in the series.

Life Time Grand Prix 2023
The 2023 Life Time Grand Prix (Photo: Life Time)

New and notable riders on the women’s side include 2021 Unbound Gravel champ Lauren De Crescenzo, Panamerican cyclocross champ Raylyn Nuss, five-time French national cyclocross champion Caroline Mani, and Ironman pro Heather Jackson.

Six nations will be represented, including the US, Canada, Australia, England, France, and South Africa, and with an age range of 19-47 years of age.

On the men’s side, South African marathon MTB champ Matt Beers will join other Grand Prix newcomers like Brennan Wertz, ‘cross pro Eric Brunner, and teen phenom Ian Lopez de San Roman.

The US, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, and South Africa will be represented on the men’s side, with Canadian Rob Britton, 38, as the oldest male and Lopez de San Roman the youngest at 19.

Colorado is the most heavily-represented state, with 11 women and eight men calling the Centennial state home.

The Grand Prix is a seven-race points-based series, with riders’ overall results based on their six best finishes. The races are the same as in 2022, with a new, yet-to-be-announced ‘wild card’ event. The series kicks off in April at Sea Otter. Big Sugar Gravel in October will serve as a mandatory tie-breaker.

2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda

  • April 22:  Fuego XL 100K cross-country mountain bike race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California
  •  June 3: 200-mile Garmin Unbound Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia,
    Kansas
  • July 8: 69-mile  Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver,
    Utah
  • August 12: 104-mile Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB  in Leadville, Colorado
  • September 16: 40-mile Life Time Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wisconsin
  • October 21: 100-mile Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda in Bentonville,
    Arkansas (mandatory tie breaker)
  • Wild card event: the seventh event will be announced on January 11

Elite women

  1. Crystal Anthony, 42, Bentonville, Arkansas
  2. Ella Bloor, 27, Kingston, Australia
  3. Chelsea Bolton, 33, Park City, Utah
  4. Ellen Campbell, 25, Durango, Colorado
  5. Catherine Colyn, 26, Paarl, South Africa
  6. Lauren De Crescenzo, 32, Atlanta, Georgia
  7. Rebecca Fahringer, 33, Bend, Oregon
  8. Maude Farrell, 31, Redwood City, California
  9. Sofia Gomez Villafane, 28, Heber City, Utah
  10. Emma Grant, 31, Reading, England
  11. Isabella Hyser, 19, Huntsville, Alabama
  12. Heather Jackson, 38, Bend, Oregon
  13. Isabel King, 32, Los Angeles, California
  14. Caroline Mani, 35, Besancon, France
  15. Holly Mathews, 34, Longmont, Colorado
  16. Sarah Max, 47, Bend, Oregon
  17. Deanna Mayles, 29, Colorado Springs, Colorado
  18. Julie Momber, 35, Grand Rapids, Michigan
  19. Jessica Mullins, 44, Littleton, Colorado
  20. Angela Naeth, 40, Brewster, Massachusetts
  21. Emily Newsom, 39, Fort Worth, Texas
  22. Raylyn Nuss, 31, St. Louis, Missouri
  23. Paige Onweller, 33, Grand Rapids, Michigan
  24. Hannah Otto, 26, Millcreek, Utah
  25. Jenna Rinehart, 38, Mankato, Minnesota
  26. Hannah Shell, 31, Longmont, Colorado
  27. Danielle Shrosbree, 28, London, England
  28. Alexis Skarda, 33, Grand Junction, Colorado
  29. Haley Smith, 29, Waterloo, Quebec,
  30. Sarah Sturm, 32, Durango, Colorado
  31. Starla Teddergreen, 43, Longmont, Colorado
  32. Caroline Tory, 32, Snowmass, Colorado
  33. Leah Van der Linden, 28, Boulder, Colorado
  34. Ruth Winder, 29, Nederland, Colorado
  35. Anna Yamauchi, 22, Truckee, California

Elite men

  1. Matthew Beers, 28, Cape Town, South Africa
  2. John Bortselmann, 31, Lincoln, Nebraska
  3. Robert Britton, 38, Victoria, British Columbia
  4. Eric Brunner, 24, Boulder, Colorado
  5. Zach Calton, 25, Ogden, Utah
  6. Griffin Easter, 31, Park City, Utah
  7. Russell Finsterwald, 31, Colorado Springs, Colorado
  8. Howard Grotts, 29, Durango, Colorado
  9. Lance Haidet, 24, San Luis Obispo, California
  10. Alex Howes, 34, Nederland, Colorado
  11. Dylan Johnson, 27, Brevard, North Carolina 
  12. Brendan Johnston, 31, Canberra, Australia
  13. Andrew L’Esperance, 31, Halifax, Nova Scotia
  14. Bradyn Lange, 23, Mendocino, California
  15. Taylor Lideen, 33, Bentonville, Arkansas
  16. Konny Looser, 33, Hinwil, Switzerland
  17. Payson McElveen, 29, Durango, Colorado
  18. Lachlan Morton, 30, Boulder, Colorado
  19. Tasman Nankervis, 27, Bendigo, Australia
  20. Logan Owen, 27, Bremerton, Washington
  21. Cole Paton, 25, Cashmere, Washington 
  22.  Kiel ​​Reijnen, 35, Bainbridge Island, Washington
  23. Adam Roberge, 25, Prevost, Quebec
  24. Nathan Spratt, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah,
  25. Peter Stetina, 35, Santa Rosa, California
  26. Keegan Swenson, 28, Heber City, Utah
  27. Kyle Trudeau, 29, Tucson, Arizona
  28. Alexey Vermeulen, 28, Boulder, Colorado
  29. Kerry Werner, 31, Vinton, Virgina
  30. Brennan Wertz, 25, Mill Valley, California
  31. Innokenty Zavyalov, 31, Minneapolis, Minnesota
  32. Tobin Ortenblad, 28, Santa Cruz, California
  33. Ryan Standish, 29, South Salt Lake, Utah
  34. Jack Odron, 20, Denver, Colorado
  35. Ian Lopez De San Roman, 19, Sebastopol, California

 

