Life Time Grand Prix announces 2023 athletes

Drum roll, please.

Life Time has announced the 70 athletes who have been selected to compete in the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix series presented by Mazda.

It’s a mix of new and familiar faces for the second edition of the series, with 10 additional riders and one additional race upping the ante for the $250,000 prize purse.

Reigning champions Haley Smith and Keegan Swenson will both be back in 2023, as will six more of the top-10 women from 2022. Every rider in last year’s men’s top-10 is returning in 2023.

According to Life Time, over 200 athletes applied for a spot in the series.

The 2023 Life Time Grand Prix (Photo: Life Time)

New and notable riders on the women’s side include 2021 Unbound Gravel champ Lauren De Crescenzo, Panamerican cyclocross champ Raylyn Nuss, five-time French national cyclocross champion Caroline Mani, and Ironman pro Heather Jackson.

Six nations will be represented, including the US, Canada, Australia, England, France, and South Africa, and with an age range of 19-47 years of age.

On the men’s side, South African marathon MTB champ Matt Beers will join other Grand Prix newcomers like Brennan Wertz, ‘cross pro Eric Brunner, and teen phenom Ian Lopez de San Roman.

The US, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, and South Africa will be represented on the men’s side, with Canadian Rob Britton, 38, as the oldest male and Lopez de San Roman the youngest at 19.

Colorado is the most heavily-represented state, with 11 women and eight men calling the Centennial state home.

The Grand Prix is a seven-race points-based series, with riders’ overall results based on their six best finishes. The races are the same as in 2022, with a new, yet-to-be-announced ‘wild card’ event. The series kicks off in April at Sea Otter. Big Sugar Gravel in October will serve as a mandatory tie-breaker.

2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda

April 22: Fuego XL 100K cross-country mountain bike race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California

Fuego XL 100K cross-country mountain bike race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California June 3 : 200-mile Garmin Unbound Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia,

Kansas

: 200-mile Garmin Unbound Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia, Kansas July 8 : 69-mile Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver,

Utah

: 69-mile Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver, Utah August 12 : 104-mile Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colorado

: 104-mile Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colorado September 16 : 40-mile Life Time Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wisconsin

: 40-mile Life Time Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wisconsin October 21 : 100-mile Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda in Bentonville,

Arkansas (mandatory tie breaker)

: 100-mile Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda in Bentonville, Arkansas (mandatory tie breaker) Wild card event: the seventh event will be announced on January 11

Elite women

Crystal Anthony, 42, Bentonville, Arkansas Ella Bloor, 27, Kingston, Australia Chelsea Bolton, 33, Park City, Utah Ellen Campbell, 25, Durango, Colorado Catherine Colyn, 26, Paarl, South Africa Lauren De Crescenzo, 32, Atlanta, Georgia Rebecca Fahringer, 33, Bend, Oregon Maude Farrell, 31, Redwood City, California Sofia Gomez Villafane, 28, Heber City, Utah Emma Grant, 31, Reading, England Isabella Hyser, 19, Huntsville, Alabama Heather Jackson, 38, Bend, Oregon Isabel King, 32, Los Angeles, California Caroline Mani, 35, Besancon, France Holly Mathews, 34, Longmont, Colorado Sarah Max, 47, Bend, Oregon Deanna Mayles, 29, Colorado Springs, Colorado Julie Momber, 35, Grand Rapids, Michigan Jessica Mullins, 44, Littleton, Colorado Angela Naeth, 40, Brewster, Massachusetts Emily Newsom, 39, Fort Worth, Texas Raylyn Nuss, 31, St. Louis, Missouri Paige Onweller, 33, Grand Rapids, Michigan Hannah Otto, 26, Millcreek, Utah Jenna Rinehart, 38, Mankato, Minnesota Hannah Shell, 31, Longmont, Colorado Danielle Shrosbree, 28, London, England Alexis Skarda, 33, Grand Junction, Colorado Haley Smith, 29, Waterloo, Quebec, Sarah Sturm, 32, Durango, Colorado Starla Teddergreen, 43, Longmont, Colorado Caroline Tory, 32, Snowmass, Colorado Leah Van der Linden, 28, Boulder, Colorado Ruth Winder, 29, Nederland, Colorado Anna Yamauchi, 22, Truckee, California

Elite men