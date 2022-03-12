Lauren de Crescenzo rides alone in the wind to win The Mid South

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Lauren de Crescenzo (Cinch) overcame a loose aerobar and a veritable buffet of headwind to win The Mid South in an impressive solo effort.

Moriah Wilson (Specialized) and Savilia Blunk (Orange Seal Off-Road) sprinted to a 2-3 finish 12 minutes behind de Crescenzo in downtown Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Although snow blanketed the course on Friday, by Saturday morning almost all of the gravel and red-clay roads were dry.

Two technical pinch points played a major role in the race. At mile 25, a marshy two-track forced riders to dismount and run through mud. At then at mile 52, a dry creek crossing forced the front group into a singlefile on foot, and then a steep climb immediately following provided a springboard for strong riders to shed some competitors.

Wilson caught Blunk in the closing miles, and got the better of the Orange Seal rider at the finish. (Photo: Brad Kaminski)

Coming into the muddy, cyclocross-style section at mile 25, De Crescenzo was a bit too far back in the field, she said.

As with at many gravel races, women and men start and race together at The Mid South.

“I was a little bit too far back there,” De Crescenzo said of the mud section, which saw her off the pace of the front group by the end. “I’m not great at running through mud I guess. I was with Ruth [Winder] and Moriah [Wilson] for a while.”

But while De Crescenzo was a bit off the pace for a while, she was undeterred. And, as she has done so many times in recent gravel races, she put her head down and started picking off group after group.

She caught Blunk and the two rode together for a bit.

“I was the only the only one pulling. So I knew that I had to get a gap,” De Crescenzo said. “But then we got to a little climb after the creek, and that as my sign.”

Blunk led the women’s race for a time. De Crescenzo caught her, and motored ahead. (Photo: Brad Kaminski)

De Crescenzo motored away from Blunk, and soon after her right aerobar came loose, and the end of the extension started getting dangerously close to her front wheel. So, she flipped it up towards her torso, and rode the rest of the race like that.

“I was trying not to stab myself,” she said.

De Crescenzo passed several groups of men, who were riding in pacelines and echelons. She ultimately finished 18th overall, some 12 minutes ahead of of Wilson and Blunk.

More to follow.

The Mid South 2022

Lauren De Crescenzo, 5:08:40 Moriah Wilson, 5:20:38 Savilia Blunk, 5:20:38 Holly Matthews, 5:33:25 Paige Peters, 5:33:27 Emily Newsom, 5:33:28 Ruth Winder, 5:42:42 Austin Killips, 5:44:05 Jessica Cygan, 5:46:27 Amity Rockwell, 5:48:41

Full results are here.