Lauren De Crescenzo, Payson McElveen win again at the Mid South

Payson McElveen and Lauren De Crescenzo are the men’s and women’s winners of the 2023 Mid South gravel race.

McElveen rolled across the line in a lightning-fast 4:34:03. John Borstelmann was on his wheel but couldn’t manage to outsprint the former pro mountain biker from Colorado.

Kerry Werner, Jr, Innokenty Zavyalov, and Alex Howes completed the top five. McElveen is now a three time champ of the early season gravel race.

De Crescenzo finished the race in 4:54:03, the 2oth rider to cross the line. The second place woman, Caroline Wreszin, finished in 5:08:03, followed by former pro Ironman triathlete Heather Jackson 56 seconds later.

Rach McBride was the first non-binary rider to finish the 100-mile race.

The Mid South overall men

Payson McElveen Innokenty Zavyalov John Borstelmann Innokenty Zavyalov Alex Howes Nicholas Roche Ethan Overson Griffin Easter Matt Jablonski Brian Macha

The Mid South overall women