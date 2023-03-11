Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Gravel
Gravel

Lauren De Crescenzo, Payson McElveen win again at the Mid South

De Crescenzo repeats after 2022; McElveen adds 2023 to his 2019, '20 wins in Oklahoma.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Payson McElveen and Lauren De Crescenzo are the men’s and women’s winners of the 2023 Mid South gravel race.

McElveen rolled across the line in a lightning-fast 4:34:03. John Borstelmann was on his wheel but couldn’t manage to outsprint the former pro mountain biker from Colorado.

Kerry Werner, Jr, Innokenty Zavyalov, and Alex Howes completed the top five. McElveen is now a three time champ of the early season gravel race.

De Crescenzo finished the race in 4:54:03, the 2oth rider to cross the line. The second place woman, Caroline Wreszin, finished in 5:08:03, followed by former pro Ironman triathlete Heather Jackson 56 seconds later.

Rach McBride was the first non-binary rider to finish the 100-mile race.

More to follow, unofficial live results here

The Mid South overall men

  1. Payson McElveen
  2. Innokenty Zavyalov
  3. John Borstelmann
  4. Innokenty Zavyalov
  5. Alex Howes
  6. Nicholas Roche
  7. Ethan Overson
  8. Griffin Easter
  9. Matt Jablonski
  10. Brian Macha

The Mid South overall women

  1. Lauren De Crescenzo
  2. Caroline Wreszin
  3. Heather Jackson
  4. Katie Kantzes
  5. Emily Newsom
  6. Marisa Boaz
  7. Paige Onweller
  8. Sarah Lange
  9. Holly Mathews
  10. Maria Doering

