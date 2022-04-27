Lachlan Morton hosts Team Amani in Girona

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Team Amani train keeps on chugging.

Watch: Mbogi Amani | It’s time to change the face of cycling

Six riders from the East African squad are in the bike mecca of Girona, Spain this week to ready themselves for this weekend’s Traka ultra race. EF Education-EasyPost’s Lachlan Morton — who raced with Amani rider Kenneth Karaya at the 2021 Cape Epic — has been showing them the local goods before the event.

The Traka is put on by Girona-based event promoter Klassmark. The organizer is known for mountain bike events, where Morton frequently lines up when he’s in town. At the Traka, riders can choose between 360km, 200km, 100km, and 60km off-road routes.

Team Amani debuted this year after the success of the first ever Migration Gravel Race. The Kenyan stage race showcased East African talent going head-to-head with former American and European pros. After the event, sponsors stepped in to support ten riders with salaries and travel opportunities to continue testing themselves on the world stage of off-road racing. In March, four Amani riders lined up at the Cape Epic in South Africa.

Team Amani’s Geoffrey Langat and John Kariuka will be joining Morton on the 360km Traka course, while Sule Kangangi, Kato Paul, Wasswa Peter, and Seth Hakizimana will be racing the 200km.

The Traka is the first of Team Amani’s official events of the 2022 season. If they’re able to secure American visas, some riders will be headed to the U.S. in mid-May for Gravel Locos and the Rule of Three.