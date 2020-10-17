Keegan Swenson wins Belgian Waffle Ride without a front brake. Rose Grant takes women’s race

In the melee of the mass start of the Belgian Waffle Ride Cedar City, Keegan Swenson had his front brake lever snapped off when he tangled bars with another rider. He went on to ride in the elite front group for the next 120 miles of often technical gravel and won the two-up sprint with Pete Stetina to win the day. Alexey Vermeulen was third.

After former world downhill champ Kathy Pruitt had an early lead in the women’s race, Rose Grant came past at around mile 50 and held on for the win ahead of Pruitt and Kaysee Armstrong.

No front brake “just makes you go faster”

More than 600 riders took the start in Cedar City, Utah, and a neutral rollout was carried out until a narrow tunnel, where riders went from about 20 wide to about 5 wide. It was here that Swenson tangled bars.

“I didn’t crash, but it ripped my lever off. It was on for most of the race, but it wasn’t working. I saw fluid pouring out. I was stuck with the rear brake for the 200 and whatever K left. I just tried to pay attention to my maps and looked ahead to figure out when to start braking. I tried to stay in the front to set the pace on the descents. But honestly it wasn’t a terrible thing; it just makes you go faster. It worked out okay.”

Swenson raced more than 100 miles, mostly offroad, without a front brake. Photo: Ben Delaney

Vermeulen was part of the elite group of about 8 riders that came together after the first main climb when Swenson rode hard at the front. “That guy, his technical skills are so good,” Vermeulen said of Swenson. “Our thresholds are about the same, but his handling is just incredible.”

Two key factors came late in the race. A 4.4km 10-percent dirt climb split the leading three by a few seconds, with Stetina leading Swenson and then Vermeulen. Then, Swenson reeled Stetina in for the second critical portion, which was a 4-mile singletrack section.

The last few miles of the course put riders on a bike path, so the leading duo rode safe and steady there, and then when the race came into the finishing shoot, Swenson took the sprint.

Grant charges to the win

As in most all gravel races, everyone races together. This adds a lot of dynamics to the overall racing, and particularly so for the women’s field. A number of world-class mountain bike and triathlete athletes took the start.

Despite a hard crash in the opening miles, Pruitt took the early lead with Grant and Armstrong chasing in a group behind.

“I had a day,” Pruitt said. “After all those early crashes, I decided to go out to the side of the field, and ended up washing out and crashed right where my boyfriend Rob [Wessels] was standing. My bars were sideways, and my derailleur was bent.”

Grant caught Pruitt on a climb at about mile 50, where Pruitt had pulled over to deal with her derailleur.

“I had to find a new group, and never saw Rose again after that unfortunately,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt’s new group contained Armstrong, Ironman athlete Heather Jackson, and a number of male racers.

“I’m really stoked,” Pruitt said of her first big gravel race. “I wanted a top 5. Before doing BWR San Diego, I had never done more than 75 miles before.”

Preliminary Results:

Rose Grant 6:33:00 Kathy Pruitt 6:39:30 Kaysee Armstrong