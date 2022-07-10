Keegan Swenson soloes to a dominant win at Crusher in the Tushar

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A new course record was set at the 2022 Crusher in the Tushar on Saturday, with Keegan Swenson completing the 69 miles — and 10,000 feet of climbing — in just over four hours.

In the sprint for second, Cole Paton, Griffin Easter, and Pete Stetina came across for positions 2-4, and Payson McElveen finished fifth.

After the win, Swenson retains his lead in the Life Time Grand Prix series, while other riders have moved around in the standings. Stetina and McElveen, both beset by early injuries this season, have moved up in the series after Saturday.

Swenson disrupted the race fairly early on, escaping with fellow mountain biker-by-trade Howard Grotts at the beginning of the first dirt climb around mile 11. Paton tried to bridge the gap but was unable to follow.

The group chasing Swenson (Photo: Life Time)

“I rode solo in third until about the halfway-point where I was caught by the chase group,” Paton told VeloNews. “Then, we caught Howie who had some mechanical issues and were working together well until the route started to climb again.”

Swenson had dropped everyone by the time he made it to Circleville at mile 43. He rode solo through the infamously frustrating and sandy ‘Sarlacc Pit’ and up the Col d’Crush, winning the KOM handily.

Behind him, Grotts, Paton, Stetina, and Easter formed a small selection to chug up the 4,000 foot Col d’Crush climb. They lost Grotts with about 10 miles to go, and the quartet sprinted up the steep final mile of the race. McElveen had been with the group but punctured at the bottom of the climb.

“I was in the group riding for second and I smoked a big square edge rock that I didn’t see hidden in the dust,” he said. “It took a little bit to find where the hole was, it was punched behind the rim. I got it plugged, rode my own pace, found a rhythm, felt good, and picked out a bunch of spots. I came within sight of Cole, Griffin and Pete and watched them battle it out.”

McElveen said he was stoked to gain some Grand Prix points and looks forward “to continuing to build the momentum toward Leadville.”

The Leadville Trail 100 is the next stop on the Grand Prix series, and Swenson won the high altitude century last year.