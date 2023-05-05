Kaitlin Armstrong trial rescheduled for October 30

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson, will not appear in court until October 30 of this year.

Armstrong was initially scheduled to stand trial on June 26.

At a hearing on April 20, Armstrong’s attorney, Rick Cofer, requested that the trial be delayed until later this year so he and his team can secure witnesses and other evidence, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

According the the Travis County District Attorney’s office, Armstrong now has two upcoming court dates. June 22 is the hearing for a theft of service charge, referring to an old unpaid Botox bill. She is not required to appear on that day.

On October 30, Armstrong will be required to appear at the Travis County courthouse for the murder hearing.

Armstrong, 35, is being charged with the first degree murder of Wilson, who was found shot to death at an apartment in Austin on May 11. The 25-year-old had traveled to Texas to compete at Gravel Locos and was staying with a friend in Austin ahead of the race.

Surveillance video showed that a vehicle registered to Armstrong pulled up to the apartment where Wilson way staying one minute after Wilson returned after going swimming with Colin Strickland, Armstrong’s boyfriend.

Bullets found at the crime scene matched those of Armstrong’s 9mm handgun.

A warrant was issued for Armstrong’s arrest on May 19, but it was later determined that the 34-year-old had fled the country using a passport that was not her own on May 18. She was apprehended on June 29 in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica and brought back to the US by the US Marshalls.

Armstrong pled not guilty to the charge and has been held at the Travis County jail on a $2.5 million bail since then.