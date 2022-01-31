Kate Courtney, Luke Lamperti take Grasshopper Adventure Series season-opener wins

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The Grasshopper Adventure Series kicked off in northern California in Sunday, where pro riders Kate Courtney and Luke Lamperti took their first wins of the 2022 season.

A total of 485 riders lined up for Low Gap, the series season opener, under sunny skies in Ukiah, California. The race attracted a healthy ratio of professionals to amateurs; 50 men and women raced in the pro category. Maude Farrell and Lauren Cantwell rounded out the ladies podium with Courtney, while Brennan Wertz and Alex Wild sprinted to a close second and third behind Lamperti.

Related: Grasshoppers, the #megahopper, and Ted King’s Only Known Time

What the 43-mile Low Gap course lacks in distance it makes up for in terrain. The course is equally split between pavement and dirt and gains just over 5,600 feet of climbing. A highlight is Low Gap Road, 21 miles of dirt that include an 11-mile 1,100-foot climb (with a few small descents) and a ripping nine-mile dirt, gravel, rutted descent to the finish.

Lamperti said that a group of five rode hard together until Low Gap Road.

“From there, Alex [Wild] kinda took charge and was on the front most of the dirt,” he said. “I just followed a bit and figured it out on the road tires. The last descent it was two of us, then Brennan came back, and then we had a nice little sprint to the line.”

Race director Miguel Crawford said he cautioned Lamperti against using slick tires but the U.S. national crit champion didn’t suffer for it.

Pete Stetina, a Grasshopper stalwart, finished fifth on the day. He was stoked for Lamperti.

“It was so great to see Luke win,” Stetina told VeloNews. “He is my training partner and we always give him crap that despite him being scouted by WorldTour teams he isn’t actually legit yet as he hadn’t won a Hopper, which as a local boy is a right of passage. So I guess he is finally all grown up!”

Related: The Grasshopper Adventure Series is a hit with female cyclists. Here’s why:

Former XC world champ Kate Courtney won the women’s race aboard her Scott Contessa Addict gravel bike with Maxxis Rambler tires.

“I had so much fun,” she said at the finish. “It was awesome racing with a bunch of my friends. We had great groups all day. I ended up alone a lot of it which was kinda fun, kinda lonely.”

A full list of results can be found here.

Pro Women

Kate Courtney, 2:33 Maude Farrell, 2:41 Lauren Cantwell, 2:48 Amity Rockwell, 2:49 Kathy Pruitt, 2:56

Pro Men