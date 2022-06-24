Jeep Cherokee belonging to suspect in Moriah Wilson murder case found

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Officials investigating the murder of gravel racer Moriah Wilson have located a Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to Kaitlin Armstrong, the suspect wanted for her murder.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Service confirmed this week that Armstrong had sold the vehicle for $12,200 to a CarMax dealership in Austin, Texas on May 13, the day before she fled the state.

Armstrong subsequently received a check from the dealership before boarding a flight from Austin International Bergstrom Airport at 13:30 pm on May 14, three days after Wilson was murdered. She flew to New York’s Laguardia airport that day, connecting through the Houston Hobby airport.

Law officials are still searching for Armstrong and an anonymous donor has contributed $15,000 in reward for any information that leads to her arrest. That is in addition to the $5,000 offered by the U.S. Marshals Service and $1,000 from the Capital Area Crime Stoppers, bringing the total to $21,000.

Armstrong has been on the run for over a month since leaving Texas on May 14. Her last known location was Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18; however, no flight bookings under her name have been found.

Armstrong was questioned by the Austin police the day after Wilson was found unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds at a friend’s home on May 11 but was not detained due to an error with her date of birth on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Before her death, Wilson was one of the most dominant women in the American off-road cycling scene. She had traveled to Austin ahead of the Gravel Locos race in Hico in early May. Wilson had recently resigned from her job as a demand planner at bike manufacturer Specialized in order to focus more fully on racing.

A homicide warrant for Armstrong’s arrest was issued on May 17 and a further warrant for “unlawful flight to avoid prosecution” was issued on May 25.

Anyone with information as to Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshalls Service on 1-800-336-0102 or use the USMS Tips app.