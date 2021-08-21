Ian Boswell wins inaugural Belgian Waffle Ride Asheville

Ian Boswell is on a tear.

The 2021 Unbound Gravel champ just added another crown to his trophy case, winning the inaugural Belgian Waffle Ride Asheville.

After suffering from a dropped chain late in the race, Boswell clawed his way back, outsprinting the group of leaders on the decisive final climb.

“I honestly thought I would never catch them again, it was on that last gravel downhill before the last climb,” Boswell told VeloNews.

Boswell said he hadn’t dropped a chain all year and it cost him a few minutes to put it back on. Nevertheless, at the bottom of the 9-percent grade Jeter Mountain climb, the former World Tour pro was soon back in contention.

“That’s the thing about these races, you never know what’s going on up front,” he said.

Boswell was part of an elite group of riders, including second-place finisher Adam Roberge, all day. He said that the pace was set from the gun and never abated during the difficult race.

“The course is relentless, always twisting and turning, Boswell said. “There were less big names here which actually made the race harder. People weren’t watching each other, everyone was just rolling hard all day. So hats off to everyone in that front group, I was like, ‘jeez, there was never a moment where we backed off and rode easy.'”

The race began in heavy fog and 70-degree temperatures. Photo: Betsy Welch

BWR Asheville results (provisional)

Elite Men