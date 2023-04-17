Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gravel
Gravel

Heather Jackson soloes to huge win at Belgian Waffle Ride California

The former pro triathlete was joined on the podium by Flavia Oliveira Parks and Paige Onweller.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It hasn’t taken former pro triathlete Heather Jackson long to find her gravel chops — and on Sunday she celebrated her first win in the discipline at the Belgian Waffle Ride California.

After the event, Jackson called the result “the biggest win of my career.”

The 38-year-old soloed to the finish well ahead of Flavia Oliveira Parks and Paige Onweller, who finished second and third. Isabel King and Rebecca Fahringer completed the top five women’s podium.

Read also: Heather Jackson hangs up the TT bike for gravel and MTB

The Canyon CLLCTV rider took the lead fairly early, leading the women’s race into the Raptor Ridge climb around mile 33. She was followed closely by Rebecca Fahringer and Whitney Allison. Oliveira Parks, Sarah Max, Onweller, and King were spread out in a chasing group behind.

Full report and results to follow.

 

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

