Heather Jackson hangs up the TT bike for gravel and MTB

Before the Covid pandemic changed life as we know it, pro triathlete Heather Jackson had decided she was going to race gravel.

Although that wouldn’t go as planned in 2020, the Ironman 70.3 specialist held fast to her gravel dreams and in 2022 she raced Unbound Gravel, finishing 24th out of 46 pro women — not bad for a triathlete.

This year, she’s going back to Kansas, in addition to all of the other races in the Life Time Grand Prix series as a gravel rider with Canyon Bicycles.

“After my first taste of gravel racing last year, I know I have the stamina to be competitive at the sharp end of the toughest gravel races,” Jackson said.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to stamina. From 2010-2013 she finished top five at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships. Before becoming a professional triathlete, she spent time on the track, winning bronze medals in both the omnium and individual pursuit at the 2009 US national championships.

“I’ve been working on my tactics over the off-season and I’m excited to get started with a fresh take on racing,” Jackson said. “The gravel community has been super welcoming and the support from Canyon has been tremendous – the tactics, the know-how, the mechanical support, and OMG the bikes!”

Jackson’s first race aboard a Canyon Grizl CF SLX gravel bike will be the Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona event on March 5, followed by The Mid South on March 11. The Life Time Grand Prix kicks off at Sea Otter on April 22; there and at the other cross-country MTB events, Jackson will race Canyon’s Lux Word Cup CFR.