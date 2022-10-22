Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

VeloNews News Gravel
Gravel

Haley Smith and Keegan Swenson top final standings in Life Time Grand Prix Series

Here are the results from every race in the 2022 series.

,

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Haley Smith and Keegan Swenson finished at the top of the standings for the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix after the final race of the series concluded with Big Sugar Gravel on Saturday.

Swenson opened up a near-unstoppable gap after dominating the early season races. He earned 30 points apiece at Sea Otter, Unbound Gravel, Crusher in the Tushar and the Leadville 100. Bradyn Lange won Chequamegon, but Swenson earned 28 points with his fourth-place finish.

After Big Sugar in Arkansas, Chequamegon became Swenson’s drop race in the series after Russell Finsterwald won the race. Swenson finished with 149 points overall.

Also read:

Alexey Vermeulen finished a distant but highly respectable second overall with 136 points, while Finsterwald’s Big Sugar victory pushed him into third overall, and helped him leapfrog Cole Paton and Peter Stetina for the final spot on the top three podium.

In the women’s standings, it was Sofia Gomez Villafañe who opened up an early lead in the series with second at Sea Otter and then a win at Unbound.

However, Smith was consistent through that period, only dropping seven points to Gomez Villafane before winning Crushar in the Tushar. Heading into the final race, Smith had a slender lead over Sarah Sturm, but she held on to claim the series with 138 points after finishing 13th on the day.

Gomez Villafañe finished second in the series with 134 points, winning a tiebreaker with Sturm by finishing a narrow two places ahead of her at Big Sugar.

Smith, who comes from a World Cup mountain bike background, entered the Grand Prix as somewhat of a dark horse. She said that she focused on the process rather than the results.

“You can’t think about it. You can’t think about the leaderboard or where you’re standing, you just have to do the work,” she said. “Every mile that you continue to perform, that you continue to deliver what you’re capable of, you build confidence. So it’s an ongoing process.”

Overall – Female
Place Name Team name Team name 2 Gender Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Total points
1 Haley Smith female 25 27 30 28 28 (24) 138
2 Sofia Gomez Villafane female 29 30 25 (0) 24 26 134
2 Sarah Sturm female (21) 26 29 27 27 25 134
4 Rose Grant female 23 (21) 22 29 30 27 131
5 Emily Newsom female 19 29 24 21 29 122
5 Alexis Skarda female 28 11 26 29 28 122
7 Hannah Otto female 24 26 30 16 24 120
8 Evelyn Dong female 26 25 19 (0) 20 22 112
9 Paige Onweller female 13 (0) 15 24 26 30 108
10 Melisa Rollins female 20 28 18 22 19 (13) 107
11 Kristen Legan female 18 23 21 23 15 (15) 100
11 Maude Farrell female 16 24 (0) 17 23 20 100
13 Crystal Anthony female 16 27 21 14 18 96
14 Ruth Winder female 0 28 18 22 21 89
15 Ellen Campbell female 12 (9) 13 25 25 12 87
16 Isabel King female 17 20 12 16 (12) 16 81
17 Amber Neben female 15 17 20 13 14 79
18 Helena Gilbert-Snyder female 11 18 11 20 17 77
19 Angela Naeth female 7 19 16 13 19 74
20 Rebecca Fahringer female 14 10 14 18 17 73
21 Hannah Shell female 22 17 15 11 65
22 Lex Albrecht female 6 12 14 12 44
23 Amanda Nauman female 8 10 9 11 38
Rach Mcbride female 13 23 19 -1 race
Kaysee Armstrong female 22 15 0 -1 race
Lea Davison female 27 14 -2 races
Kathy Pruitt female 9 8 -2 races
Moriah Wilson female 30 -3 races
Amity Rockwell female 10 -3 races
Overall – Male
Place Name Team name Team name 2 Gender Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Total points
1 Keegan Swenson male 30 30 30 30 (28) 29 149
2 Alexey Vermeulen male 24 28 (21) 28 29 27 136
3 Russell Finsterwald male 29 26 (20) 24 22 30 131
4 Cole Paton male 26 29 27 24 23 129
5 Peter Stetina male (16) 25 28 25 25 25 128
6 Andrew L’Esperance male 27 17 26 (13) 21 20 111
7 Robert Britton male 23 27 19 23 17 109
7 Adam Roberge male 19 23 22 (9) 17 28 109
9 Alex Howes male 20 18 18 (10) 26 26 108
10 Lance Haidet male 25 22 16 22 (15) 18 103
11 Howard Grotts male 10 24 29 18 19 100
12 Payson Mcelveen male 24 27 21 27 99
13 Laurens Ten Dam male 10 29 23 15 (0) 21 98
14 Bradyn Lange male 17 13 (10) 19 30 15 94
15 Lachlan Morton male 22 0 25 26 19 92
16 Taylor Lideen male 21 17 11 20 16 85
17 Dylan Johnson male 18 16 (11) 17 14 13 78
18 Alex Wild male 28 14 14 18 74
19 Logan Owen male 0 19 8 23 22 72
19 Cory Wallace male 12 (12) 13 20 13 14 72
21 John Borstelmann male 14 21 0 12 (0) 24 71
22 Kiel Reijnen male 11 20 12 (7) 16 11 70
23 John Keller male 9 9 14 0 12 44
24 Ashton Lambie male 8 9 5 6 12 40
Stephan Davoust male 11 15 16 -1 race
Joshua Berry male 8 7 8 -1 race
Ted King male 15 6 -2 races
Jeremiah Bishop male 15 -3 races
Colin Strickland male 13 -3 races

Stay On Topic

promo logo