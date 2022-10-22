Haley Smith and Keegan Swenson top final standings in Life Time Grand Prix Series

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Haley Smith and Keegan Swenson finished at the top of the standings for the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix after the final race of the series concluded with Big Sugar Gravel on Saturday.

Swenson opened up a near-unstoppable gap after dominating the early season races. He earned 30 points apiece at Sea Otter, Unbound Gravel, Crusher in the Tushar and the Leadville 100. Bradyn Lange won Chequamegon, but Swenson earned 28 points with his fourth-place finish.

After Big Sugar in Arkansas, Chequamegon became Swenson’s drop race in the series after Russell Finsterwald won the race. Swenson finished with 149 points overall.

Alexey Vermeulen finished a distant but highly respectable second overall with 136 points, while Finsterwald’s Big Sugar victory pushed him into third overall, and helped him leapfrog Cole Paton and Peter Stetina for the final spot on the top three podium.

In the women’s standings, it was Sofia Gomez Villafañe who opened up an early lead in the series with second at Sea Otter and then a win at Unbound.

However, Smith was consistent through that period, only dropping seven points to Gomez Villafane before winning Crushar in the Tushar. Heading into the final race, Smith had a slender lead over Sarah Sturm, but she held on to claim the series with 138 points after finishing 13th on the day.

Gomez Villafañe finished second in the series with 134 points, winning a tiebreaker with Sturm by finishing a narrow two places ahead of her at Big Sugar.

Smith, who comes from a World Cup mountain bike background, entered the Grand Prix as somewhat of a dark horse. She said that she focused on the process rather than the results.

“You can’t think about it. You can’t think about the leaderboard or where you’re standing, you just have to do the work,” she said. “Every mile that you continue to perform, that you continue to deliver what you’re capable of, you build confidence. So it’s an ongoing process.”