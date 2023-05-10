Become a Member

VeloNews News Gravel
Gravel

Grinduro California adds a new course

The update to the venerable event is said to "no longer have any snow on the course," with event registration extended to May 15th.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Grinduro California returns this year with a new course and extended registration through Monday, May 15. The gravel weekend event is set to take place May 19 through the 21st.

Grinduro California is often thought of as one of the first of our modern crop of gravel bike races. But it isn’t purely a gravel race; it’s more whatever you want it to be. There’s a frame builder’s show, a party, and enduro-style timed segments that determine your finishing time rather than your overall time.

Really, it’s a whole party devoted to riding bikes in California’s Sierra Nevada Range. 

Grinduro CA course 2023 from 2022(Image: Grinduro CA)

Read also: UCI Gravel World Series underway with four races completed

This year’s course is new, with course co-designer Dave Tricamo saying, “As of early May, there is no longer any snow on the course, but water abounds everywhere. The grass is green and the flowers are exploding!” 

Tricamo describes the course further:

“The Grinduro course comes in at 59.1 miles with 21 of those paved and 6,325 ft. of elevation gain. Do not be misled by the mileage, this is a tough course with relentless changes in elevation and a multitude of surface types that will keep riders on their toes. And as for the most important of considerations, tire type, and pressure! I’d ride a 40C tire with some knobs at about 40 PSI. This is not a mountain bike course!”

Grinduro offers the course in two options: the aforementioned 59-mile Grinduro and the 35-mile Grindurito with 3,500 feet in elevation gain. Grindurito riders will have the opportunity to race Stages 2-4 of the Grinduro course should they decide to.

Read also: F1’s Alfa Romeo Team KICK partners with FNLD GRVL for inaugural gravel race

The three-day event also includes preliminaries on Friday, and the “Wahoo Hangover Ride” on Sunday — plus plenty of “maxin’ and relaxin’” in the form of camping, live music, food, and “festival vibes.” For routes, GPX files, and all available course details, check out the course maps site.

Grinduro California is held as a fundraiser for local non-profit Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance (SORA). Proceeds support SORA’s Siskiyou Stewardship Fund which is dedicated to improving recreation access as well as the Siskiyou Stewardship Corps, whose staff and volunteers help maintain high-use recreation areas throughout the mountain range. 

Register and learn more about Grinduro California at grinduro.com/california.Grinduro 2023 Course

The 2023 Grinduro California course. (Image: Grinduro CA)

