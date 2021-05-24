Gravel’s opening weekend points to healthy fields, exciting Unbound

Four big gravel races kicked off this past weekend, with pro mountain bikers, pro roadies, gravel specialists, and even a flown-in-from-Europe Laurens ten Dam taking wins across Rule of Three, Gravel Locos, Co2uT, and Grasshopper’s Huffmaster.

Here are the men’s and women’s podium results for the four races, plus links to full results.

Unbound Gravel, the biggest gravel race of the season, is now less than two weeks away. Many of the top riders at this past weekend’s races are gunning for the podium in Emporia, Kansas.

Rule of Three (AR)

1. Payson McElveen

2. Ian Boswell

3. Kevin Girkins

1. Crystal Anthony

2. Samantha Runnels

3. Marjie Bemis

Full results

Gravel Locos (TX)

1. Laurens ten Dam

2. Colin Strickland

3. Adam Roberge

1. Emily Newsom

2. Alison Tetrick, Jess Cerra (tie)

3. Christie Tracy

Full results

Co2uT/Desert Gravel (CO/UT)

1. Matt Acker

2. Nick Gould

3. Chris Stuart

1. Whitney Allison

2. Sarah Sturm

3. Starla Teddergreen

Full results

Grasshopper Adventure Series Huffmaster Hopper (CA)

1. Tyler Williams

2. Ethan Villaneda

3. Cameron Piper

1. Maude Farrell

2. Moriah Wilson

3. Helena Gilbert-Snyder

Full results