Gravel Worlds: Lauren De Crescenzo retains her crown, Adam Roberge wins men’s race

Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch) successfully defended her title at Gravel Worlds in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, winning the 150-mile women’s race in a time of 7:33:03. Her time was short of last year’s course record but was still more than enough to take the victory.

De Crescenzo, who came into the race on the back of her second straight win in SBT GRVL last weekend, finished well clear of Paige Onweller in second place, with Heather Jackson rounding out the podium. Whitney Allison finished fourth.

De Crescenzo was once again in a league of her own throughout the race, coming through the first time check at mile 60 almost five minutes clear of Onweller.

“I have no words right now, just pure joy,” De Crescenzo wrote on social media after her victory.

Onweller, who was fourth in last weekend’s LeadBoat Challenge, started strongly and maintained her pace to take second.

In a much closer men’s race, Adam Roberge saw off a strong challenge from last year’s winner John Borstelmann.

Roberge, 25, completed the course in a time of 6:59:44 with Borstelmann finishing in a time of 6:59:58. Peter Stetina completed the top-three.

At around mile-92 the front group had been reduced to just a handful of riders. Roberge split the group at around mile-138 with the Canadian hanging on to take the win.

