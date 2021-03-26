Gravel Worlds given green light to add 250 additional entries

Things are looking up for the 2021 gravel racing season.

Gravel Worlds, the iconic Nebraska gravel race, has announced that event promoter the Pirate Cycling League received approval from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) to hold Gravel Worlds 2021 as an in-person event the weekend of August 21, 2021. The LLCHD also approved 250 additional rider entries, bringing the total number of participants to 1,600.

Related:

The additional entries will be spread out among the 150-mile Gravel Worlds, 75-mile Privateer, 50km Buccaneer, and 300-mile The Long Voyage events.

According to Gravel Worlds co-promoter Jason Strohbehn, receiving approval from the local health department cleared a major hurdle posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re also beyond excited to be adding 250 more entries to accommodate the demand for our event,” Strohbehn said. “All riders from the waitlist will be approved into our event and at present, an additional 150 positions remain available for riders.”

The Pirate Cycling League proposed a unique plan to the LLCHD, which allows event plans to be dynamic with the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions. The proposal allows the promoters to plan for the event with the highest safety restrictions and to ease restrictions as conditions improve. The 150-mile, 75-mile, and 50km races will all utilize a single check point location which reduces contact points and requires less volunteers to reduce exposure.

“Our tiered planning system will allow us to be prepared and have a safe event as long as the situation doesn’t drastically worsen,” Strohbehn said. “We are now moving forward and planning an unforgettable event for each of our 1,600 riders.”