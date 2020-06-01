Gravel Worlds cancels 2020 event

The 2020 Gravel Worlds have been canceled and will return August 2021.

Gravel Worlds founder and co-director Corey Godfrey confirmed the news Sunday, citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting complications around travel for local, national, and international participants.

“The Gravel Worlds promotion team and I made a difficult decision to cancel the event,” Godfrey said. “Like many other event promoters, we just did not feel we could host the event safely for our participants, volunteers, and the community. Safety is always our number one priority. There is still a lot to be learned about COVID-19 and we encourage folks to stay safe and ride smartly. There will be plenty of time for racing down the road.”

This year’s event was due to take place outside Lincoln, Nebraska August 22. Those that had already registered will be receiving an email with several options, including deferral to 2021.

This year’s Gravel Worlds would have marked the eleventh year of the event, which last year had attracted 700 riders, with John Borstelmann and Alison Tetrick winning the 150-mile race. Godfrey had made the rare move of offering free registration to riders unable to afford entry to the 2020 race in a bid to make the event as inclusive as possible.

Further information on the race is available at the Gravel Worlds website.