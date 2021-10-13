Gravel Worlds announces 1000 Women of Gravel Worlds Initiative

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

The Pirate Cycling League, host of Gravel Worlds, in Lincoln, Nebraska, announced their 1000 Women of Gravel Worlds initiative. The goal of this initiative is to enable more women to participate in the storied gravel race while also raising money for a worthy cause.

“As a team, we want to absolutely destroy the record number of women for Gravel Worlds 2022,” said Gravel Worlds’ director Jason Strohbehn. “We had just under 500 women at Gravel Worlds 2021 and we have set out to more than double that for 2022.”

According to Strohbehn, female participation in Gravel Worlds has grown consistently over the past five years. The 1000 Women of Gravel Worlds Initiative will address one hurdle that women often face when signing up for marquee gravel races: the mad rush to register.

For the 2022 edition, Gravel Worlds will make 1,000 women’s positions available a week prior to general registration. This applies to each of the event’s four distances.

Furthermore, Gravel Worlds will be donating $5 per rider to the Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League (Nebraska NICA Chapter) to their GRiT (Girls Riding Together) campaign for the first 1,000 women who sign up for the 300-mile, 150-mile, 75-mile, or 31-mile (50km) cycling distances. In addition, Gravel Worlds sponsor, HMH Logistics will be matching this donation for a potential total of $10,000 donated to GRiT.

Strohbehn said the 1000 Women of Gravel initiative will serve two important purposes.

“We know donating money will help NICL accomplish their dreams, but 1,000 women coming together for one of the most iconic challenges in gravel will be more inspiring to girls and women than money can ever impact,” he said. “We’re so excited to see 1,000 women of all ages and abilities take over Lincoln in August and truly inspire thousands of aspiring female athletes around the world. We can’t wait to hear the stories of personal successes and overcoming challenges, and see the long-term impact each of these women will have on the ladies around them.”

Registration for the 1000 Women of Gravel Worlds as well as registration for all genders and categories for the Long Voyage 300, Land Ho 50km Ultra Marathon (new for 2022), and Double Championship (50km Ultra and 150-mile bike) will open Saturday November 6, 2021, at 8 a.m. CST on BikeReg.com.

All categories and genders for all other events Gravel Worlds events (including the marquee 150-mile distance) will open on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 8 a.m. CST at www.gravel-worlds.com.