Gravel racers, race directors react to UCI gravel worlds announcement

For so many gravel race directors and participants, what gravel is not has been almost as much of an attraction as what gravel is. As in, gravel racing is not road racing — a standardized, rule-centric sport with an overarching structure of a national governing body, much less bike racing’s global governing body of the UCI.

And now, the UCI has announced a gravel world championships in 2022 and a Gravel World Series. The UCI’s gravel worlds will most likely be in the U.S. So what will this mean for gravel racing?

VeloNews spoke to a few racers and race directors for their thoughts on the announcement.

For starters, there already is a Gravel Worlds in the U.S. — a grassroots event in Lincoln, Nebraska that has been going since 2010. Gravel Worlds promoters selected the name as a good-natured joke.

Jason Strohbehn is director of operations at Gravel Worlds. He said the UCI has not contacted him or his team, much less explored the concept with them.

“We have and will always continue to strive to be the Gravel Worlds for the everyday rider while also celebrating the peak of human performance,” Strohbehn said. “Gravel was born in the midwest of the United States in places like Lincoln, Emporia, [Kansas] and Stillwater [Oklahoma], and we take pride in knowing we helped revolutionize an entire industry. Our focus is to keep gravel grassroots and we will celebrate that history through our event for years to come.”

Emporia is home to Unbound Gravel and Stillwater hosts The Mid South.

Some riders, however, were a blunt in their criticism. “Wow, UCI Cycling – y’all actually suck,” tweeted Ty Magner of L39ion of Los Angeles.

Amanda Nauman, a two-time winner of Dirty Kanza (now Unbound Gravel) and promoter of the Mammoth Tuff gravel race, took a broader view.

“From my understanding, UCI gravel is going to be part of the ‘Cycling for All’ initiative, which helps ‘Ensure that elite cycling acts as a catalyst to inspire even greater mass participation, and get many more people using bikes as part of their everyday lives,'” Nauman said. “And honestly, I can’t be mad about it being part of that initiative. The UCI Gran Fondo world series and championships exist without hot takes, bullying, making fun of it, etc. Maybe the gravel version can exist autonomously and we can all just be happy for it and let it be what it wants to be.”

Nauman said that she is not yet sure if she wants to race it.

“That might depend on how much of a focus they put on the mass participation, the rules, the structure, and if they stick to their guns and actually use gravel to inspire people to use bikes as part of their everyday lives,” she said. “I have faith and optimism that they will do this because they’ve done enough research to know from promoters and racers that it’s the mass participation that’s the heart of these events. But if they come out and focus only on the pros and ignore the original purpose and intent of ‘Cycling for All,’ then I’ll have a hard time supporting it.”

Ian Boswell is this year’s Unbound Gravel 200 winner, a former WorldTour racer, and a promoter of a grassroots gravel event this weekend, the Peacham Fall Fondo.

Boswell said that he hasn’t yet fully digested the news, and is not sure whether the UCI getting involved is a positive thing for gravel, nor whether he will race the UCI gravel worlds himself.

“One thing I have truly loved about gravel is that every race is so different, it has allowed new riders to enter the sport, and given us so many good stories and characters across a wide spectrum of fitness levels,” Boswell said. “I also live in a 200-plus-year-old farmhouse and have learned to not try and fix what is not yet broken.”

This story is still developing and VeloNews will continue to report on it.