Gravel on TV: SBT GRVL to air two-hour live broadcast

SBT GRVL and its sponsor Wahoo Fitness will produce a two-hour live broadcast of the gravel race in Steamboat Springs, Colorado when some 3,000 riders are slated to take the start line on August 15, 2021. SBT GRVL is calling this the first-ever professional broadcast of a gravel event.

The broadcast, dubbed SBT LIVE, will air live on a two TV stations, a Roku app, and online at SBT GRVL’s website.

MTN TV is producing and helping distribute the coverage. The two-hour show will air on MTB TV channel 28-1 in Denver, Colorado, and Comcast channel 18 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. MTB TV also has a free Roku app where fans can watch the race. And finally the race will also stream at SBTGRVL.com/LIVE.

The two-hour show will include athlete interview and equipment features, plus live on-course coverage of the race’s final miles culminating with the finishes of the 142-mile Black Course women’s and men’s races.

Former pro triathlete Matt Lieto will host the show. Lieto is no stranger to gravel racing, having finished top 10 at the inaugural SBT GRVL. Jayson O’Mahoney, founder of Gravel Cyclist, will join Lieto to add color commentary and interviews.

“The SBT GRVL community, in just a few short years, has blossomed into something truly special and we feel there’s significant interest in bringing live race coverage to friends, family and fans who aren’t able to attend the event in person,” SBT co-founder and owner Amy Charity said in a release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Wahoo Fitness who share our vision of bringing this unprecedented live coverage to gravel racing.”

MTN TV specializes in Colorado sports, and recently produced coverage of the World Pro Ski tour, which aired on CBS Sports Network and Outside TV.

“MTN TV could not be more excited about our partnership with SBT GRVL to assist with live coverage and distribution of the SBT GRVL Race in August,” MTN TV president Josh Winstead said. “Events like these are at the heart of what MTN TV is about, providing world-class coverage of the active, outdoor events that make Colorado so special.”

The 2021 edition of SBT GRVL sold out in less than 10 minutes. There are four courses, ranging from 37 miles to 142 miles with elevation gains ranging from 2,000 to 9,200 feet.