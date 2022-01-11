Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame to begin taking nominations

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

As the sport of gravel cycling continues to evolve and expand, one group is launching a project to commemorate the people and places that make up its origin story. And, the public will have a say, too.

Introducing the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame.

While not a brick and mortar museum — yet, at least — the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame consists of an advisory board, a panel of electors, and you, the gravel community. Beginning on Tuesday, January 11, anyone can submit nominations to the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame. Once all submissions are reviewed, an election committee of more than thirty cycling industry and media representatives, event organizers, and gravel enthusiasts will make the final selections on inductees.

The first class of Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame will be announced April 4, 2022 and inducted at a banquet in Emporia, Kansas prior to Unbound Gravel 2022.

LeLan Dains, Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame advisory board member, said that the community of gravel riders is as important to the project as the inductees are.

“It is the community of riders that make gravel cycling so special, so we’re excited to present an opportunity for that community to lift up and celebrate the people who have led the way,” Dains told VeloNews. “I think it’s important we honor and recognize the stories of the pioneers before they get lost.”

Anyone is able to submit a nomination for the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame, with the permission of the nominee. Submissions will be accepted from January 11 through March 1, 2022. Six categories have been established to serve as a guide for the types of riders and community members who should be considered for nominations: Promoters, Athletes, Innovators, Volunteers, Routeurs (people who make routes), and Storytellers. Nominees may fall into more than one category, or they may qualify in another way. Dains said that the categories are simply suggested guidelines.

“Obviously we’ll see promoters and athletes,” he said, “but also innovators – think of Mike Riemer who designed the Salsa Warbird. Industry-type people, routeurs, trailblazers who do research and recon to deliver routes. Storytellers, those with a voice. A person might fit into more than one category. I was adamant that it needs to be based on merit. Rebecca [Rusch] — athlete or promoter? She’s both. ‘Put her as both!'”

After the submissions are received, an election committee of more than thirty cycling industry and media representatives, event organizers, and gravel enthusiasts will make the final selections on inductees. The first class of the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame will then be announced on April 4, 2022 and inducted at a banquet in Emporia prior to Unbound Gravel.

Individuals or businesses interested in supporting The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame can make donations to the project online. Individuals who make donations of $250 or more will receive two tickets to the induction banquet. Furthermore, the public will have an opportunity to join a group ride with the 2022 inductees on Friday, June 3rd.

The founding committee and advisory board of the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame are comprised of longtime gravel enthusiasts, race promotors, and racers that include LeLan Dains, Tobie DePauw, Kristen Legan, Neil Shirley, and Steve Driscoll. For more information about the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame, the nomination process, how to donate, or the advisory board members and selection committee, please visit: www.gravelcyclinghof.com