Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame opens nomination process

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame, which debuted last summer, will begin taking nominations from the public on November 1, 2022.

Last year, Corey Godfrey, Dan Hughes, Kristi Mohn, Rebecca Rusch, Chris Skogen, Mark Stevenson, and Bobby Wintle were inducted based on their impact and influence in the discipline of gravel cycling.

The second class of nominees will be inducted at a banquet in Emporia, Kansas prior to Unbound Gravel 2023.

“We are excited to once again receive nominations in an effort to share the stories of those who have strived to connect people to places through gravel cycling,” said Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame advisory board member LeLan Dains.

Nominations for the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame will be open to the public — anyone may submit a nomination. Submissions will be accepted November 1 through November 30.

Six categories have been established to serve as a guide for the types of riders and community members who should be considered for nomination (some nominees may fall into more than one category) and include: promoters, athletes, innovators, volunteers, rouleurs, and storytellers.

Once all submissions are reviewed, an election committee of more than 30 cycling industry and media representatives, event organizers, gravel enthusiasts, and former inductees will make the final selections on new inductees.

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame does not yet have a brick-and-mortar home, but the organization is working to establish a physical museum space in Emporia, Kansas. Donations of $250 or more to the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame will receive two tickets to the induction banquet.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.gravelcyclinghof.com