Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame inductees announced

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame has announced its first class of inductees.

Corey Godfrey, Dan Hughes, Kristi Mohn, Rebecca Rusch, Chris Skogen, Mark Stevenson, and Bobby Wintle were selected based on their impact and influence in the discipline of gravel cycling.

Read also: Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame to begin taking nominations

After receiving hundreds of nominations from across the gravel community, an election committee comprised of cycling industry and media representatives, event organizers, and gravel enthusiasts made the final selection in late March. The seven inductees to the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame will be inducted at the inaugural banquet in Emporia, Kansas, on Wednesday, June 1 prior to Unbound Gravel 2022.

Corey Godfrey — Godfrey founded and promoted the Good Life Gravel Adventure in 2008. The Lincoln event evolved into Gravel Worlds in 2010, and Godfrey has continued as Gravel Worlds’ race director ever since. He is also a tireless leader in his community and has used the event to raise over $50,000 for local nonprofits that improve lives in Nebraska.

Dan Hughes — Hughes was one of the 34 riders who did the inaugural DK200 (now Unbound Gravel) in 2006. He won the 200-mile race that year, as well as in 2011, 2012, and 2013. He has eight top ten finishes in Emporia. Hughes is also considered an industry innovator who has contributed to the development of gravel-specific bikes. He owns Sunflower Bike and Sport in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kristi Mohn — In 2008, Mohn became a co-director of Unbound Gravel (then Dirty Kanza). Since then, she has focused on improving the race experience for traditionally underrepresented groups. In 2016, she founded the 200 Women 200 Miles campaign to increase women’s ridership at the event. Mohn is also an Emporia business owner who has been integral in rallying the community around the event.

Rebecca Rusch — Rusch’s achievements in gravel include multiple wins at Unbound Gravel. She was one of the first pro cyclists to appear at the gravel race; before that, she had focused mainly ultra-endurance mountain bike racing (she is a seven-time world champion). In 2013 Rusch launched the multi-day gravel race Rebecca’s Private Idaho in her hometown of Sun Valley, and she continues to grow the event, not necessarily in size but in scope of diversity and inclusion.

Chris Skogen — Skogen founded the Almanzo 100 gravel race in 2005 and is considered an innovator in gravel event promotion. Long considered one of the original North American gravel races, the Almanzo 100 sought to create a level playing field among participants and was always free to race.

Mark “Guitar Ted” Stevenson — Stevenson founded the Trans Iowa endurance race, which is often cited as the inspiration for Unbound Gravel (among other ultra-distance races). Stevenson has founded and promoted other events, as well, and has used his voice as a storyteller and citizen journalist on his popular website RidingGravel.com.

Bobby Wintle — Wintle founded The Mid South (then Land Run 100) in 2011. He also owns District Bicycles in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Wintle has competed in multiple ultra-endurance events, including the Unbound 200 and Unbound XL, Tour Divide, and Trans North Georgia, among others. He is actually being nominated for his infamous post-race hugs.