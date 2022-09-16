Garmin Gravel Worlds introduces pro categories and a donation-based prize pool

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Garmin Gravel Worlds, one of the nation’s most longstanding gravel races, has announced the inclusion of a pro category, as well as a new donation-based prize pool.

Beginning in 2023, the Lincoln, Nebraska event will add both pro men and women to its already established age group, para-men and women, and non-binary/gender expansive categories.

Furthermore, the race plans to offer $15,000 in prize monies, split between the top five of the pro men’s and pro women’s podiums and top three of the non-binary/gender expansive, para-man, and para-women categories.

However, winners will not keep the money but rather donate it to a non-profit (501c3 organization) of his/her/their choice. First place winners will be awarded $1,500, and the remaining podium spots will receive $500 each to be donated.

Gravel Worlds founder Corey Godfrey said that the innovative prize money structure was a natural fit for the event.

“When Gravel Worlds was created, our team wanted this event to be about community above all else,” Godfrey said. “Gravel Worlds had no entry fees until 2015, and we promised our Gravel Family we would be leaders in giving back when we started charging registration fees. This donation-based prize pool simply follows that spirit.”

Riders registering for the pro men, pro women, non-binary/gender expansive and para-men and para-women categories will be asked what non-profit they will be supporting when they register.

Registration for Garmin Gravel Worlds 2023 opens Friday October 7 at 9a.m. CST. The race will be held August 25-26.