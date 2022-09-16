Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Gravel
Gravel

Garmin Gravel Worlds introduces pro categories and a donation-based prize pool

$15,000 will be awarded to top finishers and must be donated to a non-profit organization of their choice

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Garmin Gravel Worlds, one of the nation’s most longstanding gravel races, has announced the inclusion of a pro category, as well as a new donation-based prize pool.

Beginning in 2023, the Lincoln, Nebraska event will add both pro men and women to its already established age group, para-men and women, and non-binary/gender expansive categories.

Furthermore, the race plans to offer $15,000 in prize monies, split between the top five of the pro men’s and pro women’s podiums and top three of the non-binary/gender expansive, para-man, and para-women categories.

However, winners will not keep the money but rather donate it to a non-profit (501c3 organization) of his/her/their choice. First place winners will be awarded $1,500, and the remaining podium spots will receive $500 each to be donated.

Gravel Worlds founder Corey Godfrey said that the innovative prize money structure was a natural fit for the event.

“When Gravel Worlds was created, our team wanted this event to be about community above all else,” Godfrey said. “Gravel Worlds had no entry fees until 2015, and we promised our Gravel Family we would be leaders in giving back when we started charging registration fees. This donation-based prize pool simply follows that spirit.”

Riders registering for the pro men, pro women, non-binary/gender expansive and para-men and para-women categories will be asked what non-profit they will be supporting when they register.

Registration for Garmin Gravel Worlds 2023 opens Friday October 7 at 9a.m. CST. The race will be held August 25-26.

Stay On Topic

promo logo