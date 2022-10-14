Formula One star and FNLD GRVL producer Valtteri Bottas saddles up with Canyon Bicycles

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Valtteri Bottas has partnered up with Canyon Bicycles as the Formula One star steers deeper into the cycling industry.

The Finnish F1 ace announced Friday that he’s now an ambassador for the German brand after becoming increasingly active in the gravel scene in recent seasons.

“I have ridden Canyon bikes for several years already, becoming increasingly impressed at their commitment to innovation and performance. Having had the chance to meet some of the people behind the brand recently, it has only fuelled my passion,” Bottas said.

“Now I’m looking forward to telling my cycling journey as an official Canyon ambassador, showcasing what I love about riding on two wheels.”

Bottas has long used a bike as cross-training for the rigors of his F1 profession.

The Finn soon got “the bike bug,” has been organizing the Valtteri Bottas Duathlon for five years, and was seen giving bottles to partner Tiffany Cromwell when she raced the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift with Canyon-SRAM earlier this year.

“I started at some point more systematic training for my racing career to be fitter. And cycling was always part of it. It was one way of training my aerobic endurance. Eventually, when I moved to Monaco in 2013, I discovered a bit more road cycling.” he said.

“When I met Tiffany, [I gained] more knowledge on pro cycling and a cyclist’s life: the teamwork that is involved, tactics, and bike technology. All that adds so much more information that it became even more interesting to me.”

The 33-year-old kicked up a gravel storm when he raced the SBT GRVL last year and has now saddled up with the SBT team to produce a new Finnish event in June 2023.

“I’ve now got into a bit of racing as well. Mainly for just challenging myself pushing myself to the limit, and especially gravel racing. It’s good for me because it almost feels like it’s a bit more relaxed,” he said. “And also there’s maybe a bit of beer involved!:

The Alfa Romeo team driver makes his debut as Canyon ambassador at Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas on Sunday. He’s planning to race Grinduro Australia this winter and the Leadville 100 and Cape Epic MTB events are also on his bucketlist.

Who needs F1 anyway?