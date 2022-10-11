FNLD GRVL announces 2023 dates, registration
F1 driver Valtteri Bottas and SBT GRVL to debut Finland event on June 10, 2023.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
FNLD GRVL, the new gravel event produced by F1 driver Valtteri Bottas and SBT GRVL, has announced 2023 registration and event dates.
Read also: F1 driver Valtteri Bottas and SBT GRVL team up for FNLD GRVL
The event debuts June 10, 2023 in Lahti, Finland, a city less than an hour north of Helsinki by train, bus, or car in the heart of Finnish lake country.
The event will feature three course distances with a 20k Euro pro prize purse.
Similar to SBT GRVL, FNLD will be a one-day race wrapped in a four-day event. Beginning on June 8 and rolling through June 11, a full weekend of activities and entertainment for all will include social rides, an expo, a packed schedule of events. The event’s advocacy partners will be organizations working in environmental sustainability & climate change.
Registration for FNLD Gravel opens November 15, 2022 on BikeReg.com. Additional information on registration and travel packages will follow.
2023 FNLD GRLV pricing
- Midnight Sun 177k course: $200
- Lakes 77k course: $150
- Forest 40k course: $100
- A VIP (limited availability) package costs $1,000 and includes a Thursday morning coffee and pasty ride with Valtteri Bottas and Tiffany Cromwell, entry to the VIP party at the Concert Hall in the Lahti Harbor on Friday, race entry for one participant to FNLD GRVL, and weekend access to the VIP lounge in Lahti Sports Center
Regular registration includes fully stocked aid stations, marked routes, a post-race meal, evening award ceremony, official finisher’s hat by BOCO and more.