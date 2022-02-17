Floyd’s of Leadville Racing partners with Go4Graham Foundation

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Floyd’s of Leadville Racing has announced an alliance with Go4Graham, a foundation dedicated to ‘shredding the stigma’ around mental health and promoting mental wellness through exercise, community, and education.

The new off-road squad, which is headlined by Olympian Tinker Juarez, former pro Geneviève Jeanson, and endurance specialist Taylor Lideen, will donate a portion of its Go4Graham-edition cycling kit to the foundation.

Team manager Will Geoghegan said that the team will speak freely about the importance of mental wellbeing throughout its inaugural season. Some of its members have already been outspoken about their own struggles and the role cycling has played in maintaining their overall wellness.

“As an athlete who struggled with mental health and recovered from it, it is my duty to share my story with others to show that there is a way forward,” Jeanson said. “For me, working with a psychologist while being physically active was a winning combo – movement is also a form of medicine.”

Lideen, who won the 2021 Unbound XL, has also shared his experiences with depression and anxiety.

“With so much happening in the lives of athletes, one element that is often overlooked is mental health,” Lideen said. “Go4Graham.org has an extensive set of resources available for those athletes in need, including myself. At the races, we look forward to engaging with other racers and fans to connect those in need with the resources they are looking for. Just come up and say hi.”

Go4Graham foundation CEO Will Stingley said that he looks forward to spreading Go4Graham’s message via the Floyd’s racing team.

“Working with Taylor and the other riders, we are encouraged by the team’s willingness to go beyond the usual interactions and be face-to-face in offering support,” Stingley said. “We know that exercise and physical activity is one of the most proven forms of prevention and treatment of mental health issues and that by working with Floyd’s of Leadville Racing we intend to raise this awareness directly within the racing community.”