FloBikes to live stream Unbound Gravel

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Unbound Gravel will be live streamed globally this weekend for subscribers of FloBikes.

FloSports revealed details Wednesday for the company’s broadcast plans of the 2022 Garmin Unbound Gravel race presented by Craft.

The world’s best gravel racers line up Saturday for the Life Time-produced race. The race is known for its punishing trek through the remote Flint Hills of Kansas, making it one of the more challenging cycling events to broadcast live, officials said.

Also read:

For the 2022 edition of Unbound Gravel, FloSports will significantly expand its coverage of the race compared to 2021.

The nearly seven-hour broadcast begins at noon central time, featuring highlights from the start of the race earlier that day.

A total of 12 cameras — including four drones for aerial shots, four lead and chasing moto cameras, two roaming cameras on 4X4s moving to key locations along the course, and two cameras at the finish line — will provide viewers with a comprehensive look at the final 100 miles of the race, officials confirmed.

Increased timing mats and spotters located throughout the course will provide up-to-date information to viewers and the broadcast’s expert cyclist commentators.

Unbound Gravel is heading south out of Emporia this year. https://t.co/OtKYeWqpxG — VeloNews (@velonews) June 1, 2022

Frankie Andreu and Janel Spilker will provide on-air commentary and analysis throughout the broadcast, while Ellen Noble will interview athletes at the finish line.

To access live and on-demand coverage of the 2022 Garmin Unbound Gravel, visit FloBikes to become an annual PRO subscriber.

The annual subscription unlocks access to premium content and live events across the entire FloSports network, including other upcoming cycling events such as the Criterium du Dauphine, Tour de Suisse, Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes (Canadian subscribers only), the UCI BMX Supercross World Championships and more