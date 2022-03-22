FloBikes to broadcast Life Time Grand Prix series

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

It just got easier for fans to follow the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix.

The off-road event has partnered with sports streaming service FloBikes to offer live broadcasting of the six events that make up the series. Coverage will begin on April 9 during the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California and will culminate at Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas October 22.

Kimo Seymour, Life Time’s president of media and events, said that having live coverage of the series goes hand-in-hand with trying to grow the culture of bike racing in the U.S.

“The ultimate goal of the Life Time Grand Prix is to increase fandom of cycling as a sport in the United States,” he said Kimo Seymour. “Making six of our most highly regarded events accessible through an experienced broadcasting partner is key to bringing this vision to life and we’re stoked to provide real-time updates at each Grand Prix event to new – and longtime – fans alike through FloBikes.”

The Grand Prix series consists of six Life Time events:

April 7-10: 70-mile marathon mountain bike race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California

June 4: 200-mile Unbound Gravel in Emporia, Kansas

July 9: 70-mile Crusher in the Tushar in Beaver, Utah

August 13: Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colorado

September 17: 40-mile Chequamegon MTB in Cable, Wisconsin

October 22: 100-mile Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas

In December, 60 riders were selected to participate in the series. The 30 men and 30 women will compete for an equally-split $250,000 prize purse. The competitors include XC MTB pros, gravel specialists, and current and former WorldTour pros.

In order to access live and on-demand coverage of these events, viewers will have to become an annual subscriber of FloBikes, which unlocks access to premium content and live events across the entire FloSports network.